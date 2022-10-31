ABILENE — Fighting for the third place seed in the upcoming American Southwest Conference Volleyball Tournament, East Texas Baptist University held off Hardin Simmons University in a tight five set match, 25-20, 25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 16-14. ETU is now 18-6 overall and 10-6 in the ASC finishing in third place.
Leading ETBU was Graycee Mosley with a double-double of 27 kills and 19 digs followed by Avery Reid with 23 kills. Lexi Moody recorded 56 assists, Lillie Hill had 22 digs, and Hannah Perry add five blocks. Mosley joined the 400 kills in a season club with 427 kills this season. This is the first time since 2008 that a player has completed over 400 kills in a season. Joining Mosley in the record book is Hill in the 500 dig club recording 515. Hill is the first to complete 500 digs in a season since 2013.
ETBU will play again Thursday, November 3rd, in the ASC Tournament. This will be the third straight year that ETBU is playing in the ASC tournament.
Cross Country
WOMEN
Running to a program best third place finish at the American Southwest Conference Women’s Cross Country Championships, East Texas Baptist University scored 89 points and had two runners earn All-ASC awards. Scarlett Perez and Phoebe Dunham were on the All-ASC second team for their finishes.
Perez was the top runner for ETBU coming in 11th place with a time of 24:44.4. She was just one second off of 10th place and less than 20 seconds from being in the top seven. Dunham followed in 14th with a time of 24:52.6 just 20 seconds off of the top 10. Rounding out the top 20 was Rachel Morrison in 19th place at 25:37.6
Allyson Prosperie came in 24th place at 26:09.8 as Elise Bach followed in 25th with a time of 26:17.2 for the top 30. Ache’ Anderson came in 39th at 27:53.7 and Kapri Riley was 59th at 32:06.6.
ETBU will now run at the NCAA Division III Regionals after their third place finish.
MEN
Finishing with two runners in the top 30 for the American Southwest Conference Men’s Cross Country Championships, East Texas Baptist University came in seventh place with 180 points. Noah Mink was the top runner qualifying for the NCAA Division III Regional Meet and Daniel Zepeda was named the ASC Newcomer of the Year.
Mink ran a person best 28:08.7 to finish in 24th place as the top runner to advance to regionals. Zepeda followed in 31st place with a 28:24.3 just missing the top 30 by one second.
Elijah Baker was the third runner to cross the finish line in 53rd place at 29:34.3. Quinton Ford came in 61st (30:08.9) while Cameron Crenshaw was 70th at 30:57.6. Keithon Glenn ran a 31:21.4 for 73rd and was followed by Jackson Suparat in 81st (33:40.8) and Kason Medly in 85th (34:57).
Mink will next run at the NCAA Division III Regional Championships in Washington.
Soccer
WOMEN
An early goal by East Texas Baptist University led to a 1-0 victory over Sul Ross State University as the Tigers closed out their 2022 season strong. ETBU ends the season at 8-8-2 and 2-6-1 in the American Southwest Conference.
There were a combined 29 shots in the game with 20 shots on goal. ETBU had 15 shots with seven on goal while SRSU had 14 shots as 13 were on goal. Megan McCarthy received the shutout win with 12 saves. Brianna Mickshaw took six shots with three on goal while Alicea Castaneda had three shots and two on goal.
Mickshaw, playing in her final game at Cornish Field, netted the only goal of the game in the 21st minute. Olivia Gallegos found her down the field for the assist as ETBU went up, 1-0. McCarthy had four saves in the first half stopping shots at the eighth, 22nd, 33rd, and 44th minutes.
The second half became a strong defensive half for ETBU as McCarthy recorded eight saves facing eight shots on goal. She came through in the 53rd, 55th, 58th, 66th, 72nd, and the final two in the 74th minute on back-to-back shots.
This was the seventh shutout of the year that ETBU recorded. This is the third straight year under Kristin Cox that ETBU has had an above .500 record finishing at 8-8-2.
MEN
Garrett Garvin hit the game-tying goal with four minutes left in the match as East Texas Baptist University drew with Sul Ross State University, 1-1, in the final match of the 2022 season. ETBU ends their season at 7-7-3 and 2-5-2 in the ASC.
ETBU was on the offensive in the game taking 29 shots with 12 on goal. SRSU had 10 shots with five on goal. Anthony Lozada recorded two saves in the first half while Tristan Whelchel had two saves in the second half. Isaiah Simien record five shots on goal of the 12 taken by ETBU. Garvin added four shots with two on goal. Justus Crow and Bruno Palmieri both had four shots.
It was a scoreless first half but ETBU took 16 shots as SRSU only had four. SRSU’s only two shots on goal came early in the 13th and 22nd minutes. ETBU landed six shots on goal but couldn’t find the net.
In the second half, SRSU scored in the 69th minute for the 1-0 lead. ETBU had taken three shots on goal to that point in the period but still no goal. The offense kept pressuring taking a penalty kick in 71st minute but missed. Three shots later, Garvin broke through nailing a shot from outside the box to the back of the left net to tie the match at one. ETBU took three more shots in the next three minutes but fell short of the game winner as it ended in a 1-1 tie.
ETBU finishes their season with seven wins which matches the most under Chad Cox from his first season in 2019.