Trailing 2-1 in set one and tied in set two, ETBU’s volleyball team rallied back to win the first match in five sets and the second match in four. ETBU is now 8-5 on the year and 7-5 in the American Southwest Conference.
Bailey O’Bannon and Hope Shipp led with nine kills each for ETBU. Claire Johnson recorded 17 assists while Lillie Hill tallied 17 digs. Adding 15 digs each were Annie Harris and Kaylee Morton while Kayla Rainey finished with 16 digs.
ETBU will return to Ornelas Gymnasium for a rematch with the University of Texas-Dallas on Tuesday, March 23. The double-header is set for a 4:30 p.m. start time.
Track and Field
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Only four student-athletes participated at the Rhodes College track and field Invitational on Friday night but their presence was known. Two male runners and two female runners all competed in Tennessee.
Mack Broussard ran the 10,000-meter run and came in second place with a time of 31:59.84. That time was a little over a minute behind the winner from the University of Memphis. He finished ahead of several NCAA Division III runners from Berry College and Hendrix College. Elijah Baker also ran in the race coming in 14th with a time of 37:36.27
On the women’s side, Rachel Morrison and Madelynn Smith participated in the 10,000 meter run. Morrison finished with a time of 42:26.67 in ninth place and Smith was in 10th place at 43:12.54.
The will next run on Saturday, March 27, at Texas Lutheran University.