Softball – Game 3
BELTON — Scoring a run in every single inning, the No.1 ETBU softball team picked up another series sweep victory over the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, 9-3, in Saturday’s finale. ETBU returns home to Marshall at 8-0 overall and 6-0 in American Southwest Conference.
Daniella Solis and Hannah Garcia each collected three hits while Murin Musicant added two RBI, including two more home runs making it three straight games with a homer. Though Hannah Kelley (1.0 IP, three runs, four hits, one K) started, Savannah Buhl earned the win with six no-hit innings and one strikeout.
ETBU grabbed the early lead with an RBI single by Solis in the top of the first. Musicant hit her first home of the game in the top of the second inning making it 2-0. UMHB came roaring back scoring three runs in the bottom of the second to grab the 3-2 lead. Solis tied the score in the top of the third with a RBI double.
In the fourth, the Tigers grabbed the lead when Garza reached home on an error. A Solis home run in the fifth made it 5-3 which was followed by Nikki Gill reaching base on an error that scored Mariah Delgado in the sixth for a three-run lead, 6-3. ETBU then put the game away in the seventh with three runs as Musicant homered for the second time while both Garcia (single) and Delgado (double) recorded a RBI making it, 9-3. Buhl held the Crusaders hitless to preserve the win.
ETBU will next play in 10 days on the March 16th when it hosts Southwestern University in a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
PINEVILLE, Louisiana — Plagued by a rocky first half, the ETBU men’s basketball team fell to Louisiana College, 76-65. ETBU ends the year at 14-8 overall and 7-5 in the American Southwest Conference East Division. It will miss making the ASC Tournament due to winning percentage as the fifth place team in the East Division.
Chris Haynes was one of four Tigers to score more than 10 points as he led with 16. Charlie Cochran added 14 points while Aaron Gregg scored 13and Jayden Williams added 11 points. The Wildcats were led by 27 points and 15 rebounds from Galen Smith while Ferontay Banks had 10 assists.
Although the Tigers outshot the Wildcats from downtown, LC dominated the glass, picking up 43 rebounds and holding ETBU to just 23 and also dished out 20 assists.
The Wildcats opened the contest with a 13-6 run. Behind four points from Cochran, ETBU trimmed the deficit to 14-12. Another Wildcats run put them up 22-15 before ETBU answered with seven straight points as a pair of Logan Blow free throws evened the score at 22. That’s when the Wildcats ended the first half with 11 points in the final five minutes to lead 33-22 at the break.
A basket from Haynes brought ETBU within nine points to start the second half. However, the Tigers wouldn’t be able to get closer than three possessions for the rest of the half while LC pushed its lead to 14. Down 57-43, the Tigers scored five points, including a three from Williams to bring come within nine. Yet, LC extended its lead to 14, 63-49. Despite the Tigers bringing the game to within seven, 67-60, they couldn’t keep LC from making free throws down the stretch as the Wildcats sealed the win.
With Texas Dallas winning over Hardin-Simmons, the Comets’ win percentage is better than ETBU’s sending them ahead into the ASC Tournament. The seedings are based on winning percentage due to games being lost to COVID.
Baseball
After splitting the first two games in a three-game series with University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Saturday, the ETBU baseball team broke the tie and came away with a commanding 13-5 win Sunday. With the win, ETBU takes the series and is now 7-4 and 4-2 in the American Southwest Conference.
Game 1: ETBU 3, UMHB 1 (7 Inn.)
After two scoreless innings in which neither side had a hit, the Crusaders loaded the bases with two outs before Alvarenga struck out the final hitter to end the inning. Gordon then added his RBI single in the bottom of the third.
UMHB tied the game in the fourth inning with a RBI single following a leadoff triple. A fielder’s choice error off the bat of Barry scored McAdams from third in the fifth inning putting ETBU ahead, 2-1. Barry then scored on a balk to increase the lead to 3-1. Alvarenga finished off the Crusaders in the final two innings to preserve the win.
Game 2: UMHB 2, ETBU 1
UMHB scored first in the top of the first inning with an RBI single. ETBU threatened in the bottom of the second inning with two runners on. A strikeout and a fly-out to center ended the inning with the runners on. The next three innings saw both pitchers put up zeroes to keep the game at 1-0.
The Crusaders added to their lead in the sixth with a RBI double. The Tigers got the first two runners on base in the bottom of the sixth. But, again, couldn’t drive either of them in. ETBU recorded its only run in the bottom of the eighth when Gordon delivered a single. The Tigers brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, but couldn’t bring him in.
Game 3 — Sunday
Pounding out four home runs, ETBU exploded for 19 hits en route to a 13-5 win over UMHB.
ETBU’s first five hitters in the lineup combined for nine RBI on 14 hits. Charles Gordon recorded a team-high four hits and four RBI with a double and home run. Colson and Carson Wilson would each have three hits while Jase Jones and Zachary McAdams knocked two hits each. Of the five pitchers used by the Tigers, Sayers Collins received the win with two scoreless innings allowing four hits and striking out three batters.
UMHB recorded its first run in the top of the first inning on a stolen base. Sledge answered for ETBU in the bottom of the first inning with a leadoff first pitch home run which was the first of his career. The Tigers then took the lead in the third inning with four runs. Jones picked up a RBI double while Wilson scored on a wild pitch. Collins then picked up a RBI single while Barry grounded into a double play that scored the fourth run for ETBU and a 5-1 lead.
Adding a run in the fourth inning was a RBI single by McAdams to lead 6-1. However, the Crusaders scored the next four runs over the fifth and sixth inning to trim the lead to 6-5. In the bottom of the seventh, the Tigers pulled away with six runs. A RBI sacrifice fly by Fox Locke was followed by three straight homers from Gordon, Wilson, and Jones, which made it 12-5. Gordon added an insurance run in the eighth with his fourth hit on the day. It is the second time this season that ETBU has hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in a game.
ETBU will return to Woods Field next week for its series with Texas Lutheran. Friday night’s first game will start at 7 p.m. while Saturday will be at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Women’s track and field
CLINTION, Mississippi — Opening their 2021 spring season, the ETBU women’s track and field team had two top 10 finishes in the Mississippi College Season Opener.
The 4x100 meter relay team of Maty Bagley, Chisom Bright-Osigwe, Randa Slone, and Tia-Steen Baker came in seventh place at 50.63 seconds. Bright-Osigwe would tie for fourth in the high jump at 1.52 meters.
Men’s track and field
CLINTON, Mississippi — Competing in its first meet of the season, the ETBU men’s track and field team had several top five finishes at the Mississippi College Season Opener.
Mack Broussard had the only first place finish when he won the 10,000m run with a time of 33:13.43. Elijah Baker finished fourth in the same event with a time of 42:18.20. Detaveon Lewis was in ninth place in the 100m dash clocking in at 11.26 seconds. On the field side, Ivan Lockhart placed fifth in the high jump at 1.85m.
Men’s tennis
Despite taking two doubles matches, ETBU’s men’s tennis team was unable to pick the win over Concordia University Texas, 6-3. The loss drops ETBU to 1-3 on the season.
John Herr and Joseph Salinas won a tight match at No. 1 doubles, 8-7. Adam Morris and Christian Dubec paired up to take No. 3 doubles, 8-3. Herr followed up with his second win of the day at No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-2. However, the other five singles matches was won by CTX with all of them being in straight sets.
ETBU’s next match will be against Austin College on March 19.
Women’s Tennis
Needing all three doubles matches to win, the ETBU women’s tennis team held off Concordia University in a 5-4 win at home. ETBU is now 3-1 overall.
Elisa Kendall and Madi Davis paired up for an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles. Ashley Schenck and Cassidy Wilcoxson had the closest doubles match at No. 2 winning 8-5 while it took Kelsey Roberts and Faith Kirk an 8-2 win at No. 3. Kendall would then get ETBU’s fourth point with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. Although CTX won four singles matches, Corrine Hall’s win at No. 5 was critical as she won the first set in a tiebreaker 7-6 (2) before winning the second set 6-4.
The next match will be on March 19th hosting Austin College at 3 p.m.