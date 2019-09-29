ETBU adds lacrosse to the Tiger Athletic Program: ETBU recently announced the addition of men’s lacrosse as a varsity club sport for the 2020-21 season, and the 22nd sport for Tiger Athletics. This will be the sixth new sport added at ETBU in the last four years, joining men’s and women’s golf, hockey, bass fishing, and acrobatics and tumbling.
“We are excited to announce the addition of another sports program at ETBU,” Vice President for Athletics Ryan Erwin said. “Lacrosse is a sport that we have closely monitored and have seen the increase in participation across the country. As we begin to recruit for lacrosse, we are committed to recruiting student-athletes who desire to be in a Christ-centered environment, where they will receive a quality education, while being a part of a highly competitive program. The vision for Tiger Athletics is to develop student-athletes in mind, body, and spirit.”
ETBU will play in the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association (MCLA) in the Lone Star Alliance comprised of 11 Division I teams and 27 Division II teams representing Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma. ETBU will face a majority of the Division II teams that include Centenary, Louisiana Tech, Trinity, Louisiana-Lafayette, Hardin-Simmons, Baylor, Dallas Baptist, Abilene Christian, Oklahoma State, and Rice among others.
Alain Savage will be the first head coach of the program. He will coach both the hockey and men’s lacrosse program. Savage is from Montreal and grew up playing lacrosse at Édouard Montpetit. In his two years guiding the ETBU hockey team, the Tigers have won 30 games including the program’s first-ever post-season game last year.
If you are interested in becoming a part of the men’s lacrosse program, email Savage at asavage@etbu.edu.
ETBU bass fishing win Southern Conference Team of Year: When the four duos for the ETBU bass fishing team launched their boats last weekend at the last Yeti FLW College Series Southern Conference Tournament on the Arkansas River, they all had one goal in mind — to win the Southern Conference Team of the Year. At the conclusion of the weigh-in at the North River Landing, they did just that.
ETBU anglers Jacob Keith and Mason Beatty claimed second place in this national championship qualifying tournament. Brett Clark and Cody Ross also had a strong finish in 13th place to enable the Tigers to claim the Southern Conference title. The two other teams for ETBU, Grant Hendrix and Josh Manuel, and the pair of Jared Penton and Dustin Pearcy, finished respectably in 41st place and 50th place.
The fourth-year program has competed against a multitude of teams, which includes the likes of powerhouse programs Texas A&M, SFA, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, LSU, and many other major and mid-major colleges. During the 2019 season, the ETBU Tigers logged a tournament win, three top 10 finishes, one top 15, and multiple top 35 finishes.
In addition to this title, ETBU will send two teams to the 2020 Yeti FLW College National Championship in February. This will mark the fourth consecutive year that ETBU has been represented at the national championship event.