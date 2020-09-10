SOCCER Women
The East Texas Baptist University women’s soccer team will hit the field in February 2021 for a shortened season. Because of the COVID-19 fall postponement, the season will have modifications and will be seven weeks long with a chance to play three more matches in the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament.
On Feb. 10, the American Southwest Conference will start their seven-week season that will feature 12 teams in two divisions of six playing seven games each within those divisions. The top four teams from both the East and West division will then advance to the ASC Championship Tournament, which will be played over two weekends. The winner of the conference tournament will be declared the ASC champions for 2020-21.
ETBU will be sharing the East Division along with Belhaven, LeTourneau, Louisiana College, Ozarks, and Texas Dallas. The dates and times for the season have yet to be unveiled, but ETBU will open the season at home against LC in week one. They will then face off with the Blazers of BU in Jackson, Miss., during Week two and come back home for matches in week three vs. LeTourneau and week four against Belhaven. Ozarks will be hosting ETBU in week five while week 6 brings Texas Dallas to Marshall. ETBU will end their seven-week season on the road in Pineville, La. against LC.
The ASC Championship Tournament will start on Saturday, April 3, with first round matches on campus sites. The semi-finals and championship matches will be held on April 8 and 10 at a site to be determined.
ETBU went 7-10-1 in 2019 and will be looking to get back to the ASC Tournament.
Men
The East Texas Baptist University men’s soccer team will finally get an opportunity to play in February 2021. ETBU will play seven scheduled matches from Feb. 10 through March 28. If they finish in the top four from their division they will have a chance to play three more matches in a single elimination American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament.
The 12 teams in the ASC were divided up into two divisions of six as ETBU will be sharing the East Division with Belhaven, LeTourneau, Louisiana College, the University of Ozarks, and Texas Dallas. Each division is then broken up into pods of three teams each. ETBU will have Belhaven and Louisiana College in their pod and play them twice.
By the end of the nine weeks, the top four teams in each division qualify for the ASC Tournament which will be played over two weekend in April with the championship match on the 10th. The winner of the soccer tournament will be declared the ASC champions for 2020-2021.
While dates and times have yet to be determined, ETBU will open their season with a home match against LC in the week of February 10-14. After a trip to Mississippi in week two facing Belhaven, they will come back home for two matches against LeTourneau (week three) and Belhaven (week four). Week five will take the Tigers to Arkansas facing the University of the Ozarks while Texas Dallas arrives in Marshall for Week six. ETBU will end their regular season at Louisiana College in week seven (March 24-28).
The first round of the ASC Tournament will be on Saturday, April 3, on campus sites with the semi-finals (April 8) and championship matches (April 10) at a site to be determined.
Last season saw ETBU finish 7-11 overall and make their second straight appearance in the ASC Tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
The East Texas Baptist University volleyball team will play a modified schedule over nine weeks. Seven matches are scheduled in those eight weeks as the top three seeds from each division will qualify for the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament.
Each of the 11 teams will be divided up into two divisions – East and West. ETBU will be part of the East Division with Belhaven, LeTourneau, Louisiana College, and Texas Dallas. The dates and times for the matches will be unveiled later, but ETBU opens the season at home with BU. After a bye in Week two, ETBU goes on the road for two matches in two weeks against LC and UTD. The final three weeks of the season will be home matches hosting LETU (Week five), LC (Week six), and UTD (Week seven).
ETBU finished 14-14 overall and 7-7 in the ASC last year in Graff’s first season as a head coach.
