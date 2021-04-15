ETBU Sports Information
Baseball
Putting together a career week on the mound, ETBU sophomore Sayers Collins was named to the “D3baseball.com Team of the Week” as a relief pitcher and was the American Southwest Conference Pitcher of the Week. Both honors are his first awards as a pitcher.
In three relief appearances last week, the Frisco native pitched 9.2 innings of no-hit, no-run ball while striking out 18 batters to earn a win and save. Collins began his week with two shutout innings against No. 14 Centenary College, striking out three batters. Then against Louisiana College in game two, he set career highs in innings pitched (five) and strikeouts (11) while earning the win. The next day, he entered game three with a three-run lead in the seventh and struck out four more batters to earn the save and series win over ASC leading Louisiana College.
Collins is the fourth ETBU pitcher and fifth player to be honored by the ASC this season.
ETBU is home this weekend for its ASC series against Ozarks with game one starting at 7 p.m. Friday pending weather. Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m.
Softball
ETBU’s softball team gained another American Southwest Conference weekly award as Hannah Kelley received her first career honor as the East Division Pitcher of the Week. She gained the award for her dominant performance against Louisiana College in game three.
Guiding ETBU to a 7-2 win, Kelley pitched all seven innings, striking out six batters and allowing no earned runs on four hits. She had a no-hitter through three innings and retired the side in order four times.
At 19-3 overall and 15-3 in the ASC, ETBU travels to Clarksville, Arkansas for its series against the University of the Ozarks. Starting with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Friday, ETBU will end the series at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Track and Field
WOMEN
Following her performance in the East Texas Invitational hosted Texas A&M-Commerce, ETBU’s women’s track and field student-athlete Chisom Bright-Osigwe earned her first career American Southwest Conference field athlete of the week award. This is the first women’s award this year for track and field.
Bright-Osigwe had a field day at the meet beginning with a second place finish in the high jump in which she cleared 1.60 meters (five feet, three inches). This height now ranks her 22nd in NCAA Division III. She was also part of the 4x100 meter relay team (48.85) that took first place. In addition, she had top 10 finishes in the 200m (4th; 25.97), 100m (6th; 12.61), and the x400m (4:44.21)
ETBU will be in Jackson, Miss., Saturday participating in a meet hosted by Belhaven University.