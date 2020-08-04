Earning a team academic award for the second time in three years, ETBU’s volleyball team has been named to the United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic award. ETBU also led the American Southwest Conference for most student-athletes on the All-Academic team at 11.
“I’m extremely proud of the commitment our volleyball student athletes made to their academic studies to achieve this award. This award honors their focus and determination in the classroom,” said head coach Darby Graff.
The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. ETBU was one of five ASC teams to be named to the list.
Men’s Tennis
For the first time in program history, ETBU’s men’s tennis team has earned the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team award. Along with the award, four players have been named ITA Scholar-Athletes. ETBU was one of four American Southwest Conference teams to earn the award.
“We are extremely proud of our men’s tennis team at ETBU. They have come a long ways as this their first ever Team Academic Award,” said head coach Jeff Bramlett. “They have been a part of many firsts at ETBU and we fully expect great things from them in the future as they continue to excel on the court, in the classroom, and in the community, while keeping their focus on Christ.”
Earning ITA Scholar-Athlete awards were Colton Berryhill, Andrew Deutsch, Adam Morris, and Noah Smistad. It is the second time for both Deutsch and Morris to be given the award.
To earn the team award, a team must have a grade-point average of 3.2 or above.
In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player be a varsity letter winner, must have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year, and must have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters (including freshman through senior year).
Women’s Tennis
Continuing its academic dominance, the ETBU women’s tennis team earned its fifth straight Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team award. Along with that award, four student-athletes were named ITA Scholar-Athletes.
“We are very proud of our women’s team. This is the fifth year in a row for them to win this very distinguished award,” said head coach Jeff Bramlett. “They continue to excel on the court, in the classroom, and in the community all while remaining Christ centered. I look forward to more great things from them in the future.”
Corrine Hall, Elisa Kendall, Kelsey Roberts, and Ashley Schenck all were named ITA scholar-athletes. It is the third year in a row for Kendall and second for Schenck to earn the award. ETBU has produced 28 student-athletes in the last six years to earn ITA scholar-athlete awards.
A team must have a grade-point average of 3.2 or above.
In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must be a varsity letter winner, must have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year, and must have been enrolled at their present school for at least 2 semesters (including freshman through senior year).