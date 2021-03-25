ETBU Sports Information
Men’s Tennis
Putting together a dominant performance this past weekend, ETBU men’s tennis player Joseph Salinas is the American Southwest Conference East Division Player of the Week after helping ETBU to two wins. This is his second career player of the week award.
Teaming up with John Herr, Salinas won No. 1 doubles against Austin College, 8-6, before picking up his singles match win at No. 1 in a tiebreaker (2-6, 6-1, 10-8). On Saturday, he recorded an 8-3 doubles win with Herr. He finished the weekend 4-0 by winning his No. 1 singles match at 6-2, 6-2, over Howard Payne University.
ETBU will face the University of Texas Dallas at noon in Richardson this Saturday.
Men’s Track and Field
For the third time in his career, ETBU men’s track and field student-athlete Mack Broussard has been honored as the American Southwest Conference Track Athlete of the Week award.
At the Rhodes College Track & Field Invitational, Broussard clocked a 31:59.84 in the 10,000m run, which was good for second place. He finished second behind a NCAA Division I runner from Memphis but came in ahead of several NCAA Division III runners from both Berry College and Hendrix College. This performance marked his second straight top-three finishes in the 10,000m event this spring.
ETBU will run at Texas Lutheran University this Saturday.
Softball
Putting up great offensive numbers this past week for the ETBU softball team, Tauryn Cummings has been named the American Southwest Conference Hitter of the Week for her play. This is Cummings’ first award at ETBU.
Over the past week, the Houston native batted .692 (9-of-13) with eight RBI, two homers, and two runs scored. Her week started with a pinch-hit three-run homer against Southwestern in game one of the double header on Tuesday. She then added an RBI on two hits in the second game. Then, over the weekend, she drove in three runs, including a homer in the first game against Hardin-Simmons University.
Cummings becomes ETBU’s fourth player to win the ASC weekly award and the third hitter, joining Daniella Solis and Murin Musicant.
ETBU is on the road this weekend to McMurry University in Abilene, Texas, starting on Friday with a doubleheader at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Baseball
After an impressive sweep against Hardin-Simmons University, the ETBU baseball team receives another American Southwest Conference award as Blaine Parker has been named the Pitcher of the Week. Parker is ETBU’s third pitcher to receive the award this season.
In game one against the Cowboys, Parker pitched seven innings in a nine inning game to earn the win. He only gave up one earned run and struck out a career-high 14 batters.
This is Parker’s first career ASC Weekly honor as he joins Jacob Sherman and Isaiah Alvarenga as the other recipients for the award.
ETBU will host McMurry University this weekend in a three-game series for the American Southwest Conference.