Two more ETBU players — Hannah Garcia and Turyn Cummings — will have their names added to the All-American wall.
The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced its NCAA Division III selections as Garcia made the second team and Cummings the third team. They are the 14th and 15th players selected to the be All-American in the ETBU program.
Garcia, a senior from Pasadena, Texas, was named to the NFCA All-America second team as an at-large at second base. The American Southwest Conference Player of the Year finished the year batting .408 and led the team with 51 hits, 38 RBI and 12 doubles.
She was also All-ASC first team, NFCA All-West Region first team, All-ASC Tournament, and was All-ASC third team in 2019.
A NFCA All-American third-team selection in the at-large designated player, Cummings (Houston) earned her first All-American award as a freshman. She is the first freshman player since both Jayme Perez and Lacey Lindsey were named All-Americans in their freshmen year in 2014. The ASC Freshman of the Year, she was a NFCA West All-Region second team selection.
She was an All-ASC first-team selection along with being on the ASC All-Tournament team. She led the team in batting (.432) collecting 24 RBI, three home runs, and seven doubles with a .614 slugging percentage.
ETBU finished the year at 33-7 as NCAA Division III Marshall, Regional runners-up. The Tigers won their 10th ASC Tournament Championship and played in their 14th NCAA Tournament.
Track and Field
MEN
Five members of ETBU’s men’s track and field team have been named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-South/Southeast Region team. Mack Broussard, Detaveon Lewis, Rangel Miller, Brandon Powell, and Carlos Torres-Izquierdo made the squad.
Broussard earns his second All-Region award for the 10,000 meter run as he also earned the same award in 2019. This year he finished third at the American Southwest Conference championships with a time of 34:01.95. He ran a 32:21.10 at the East Texas Invitational earlier this spring. He finished the year on the All-ASC second team. Over his track career at ETBU, he is a two-time All-ASC first team performer and was the 2019 ASC Outstanding Track Athlete and High Point Athlete of the Year.
Lewis, Miller, Powell, and Torres-Izquierdo were All-Region for the 4x400 meter relay team. They finished as ASC runners-up with a time of 3:17.94 and were also second at the Texas Tyler Classic and Belhaven Invitational. They then ran a 3:16.52 at the Harding University Twilight meet on May 12 and just missed the cut for the NCAA National Meet by less than a second.
WOMEN
For the second time in program history, the ETBU University women’s track and field program has two student-athletes named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-South/Southeast Region team. Chisom Bright-Osigwe and Cienna Womack are first-time selections for the regional award.
Bright-Osigwe made the All-ASC second team and was the ASC Track Athlete of the Week on April 14. She won her 200 meter prelims at the ASC Championship meet and then was fifth (26.23) in the finals. She was then second in the 100 meter dash (12.63) and 4x100 meter relay (48.71).
Womack made the team for her performance in the heptathlon. She was an All-ASC second team as she member as she finished second at the ASC Championship meet with 3,748 points.