BASEBALL
As the only American Southwest Conference (ASC) team to be awarded the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence award, East Texas Baptist University has now earned this achievement four years in a row. ETBU is just one of three programs to earn the award from Texas in NCAA Division III. There were only 84 programs in NCAA Division III that posted a team grade point average of 3.0 or better.
“I am extremely proud of the group of young men we have in this program. To excel both in the classroom and on the field is no easy task, but these guys take pride in their work and responsibilities,” said head coach Jared Hood. “What they have been able to achieve is just a true testament of their dedication to excellence, and it shows. It is such a blessing to be a part of an educational community that embraces spiritual, educational, and athletic development. We thank everyone involved in helping us achieve this honor.”
The baseball program has been strong in academics since he took over in 2015. In the past five years, his team has been a part of four ABCA Team Academic Excellence awards, produced five CoSIDA Academic All-Americans, two CoSIDA Academic All-America of the year for NCAA Division III baseball, three ASC Baseball Distinguished Scholar Athletes, and 71 student-athletes on the ASC All-Academic team.
In five years, ETBU has won 133 games producing three 30-win seasons. ETBU played for the ASC Tournament Championship in 2017 and hosted the ASC Red Bracket Tournament in 2016. Three players have been named All-American and two have been drafted into the MLB.
TENNIS
Excellence under head coach Jeff Bramlett continues as both the East Texas Baptist University men’s and women’s tennis teams have earned academic awards from the ITA. Bramlett has been the head coach of both programs for six years. The women’s tennis team earned the award for the fourth straight year and is the only American Southwest Conference program to earn the ITA All-Academic Team honors.
In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must meet the following criteria: 1.) be a varsity letter winner, 2.) have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year, and 3.) have been enrolled at their present school for at least 2 semesters (including freshman through senior year). For the team award, a team must have a 3.0 grade point average or better.
“I am very proud of what our athletes have accomplished in the classroom,” said Bramlett. “They work very hard and deserve all the accolades that they receive. I know that the education that they have received at ETBU will carry them far in life!”
The women’s program has had 24 student-athletes and the men six student-athletes in the past four years named ITA Scholar Athletes.
Both programs have had success under Bramlett in the past six years. The men’s team has made the ASC Tournament the past four years and earned their first post-season win in 2016. The women have played for the ASC Tournament Championship three times winning it in 2017 and earning a bid to their first-ever NCAA Tournament. Both programs have also earned several individual awards through the ASC and some nationally.
