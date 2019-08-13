BASEBALL
For the second time in four years, the East Texas Baptist University baseball team has received a major award from the Dallas Metroplex.
Casey Combs has been given the Carroll Beringer SABR Metroplex College Division Player of the Year award. He accompanies his brother, Conner, in receiving the award in 2016.
Combs was selected as the eighth annual SABR Metroplex Carroll Beringer Award College Division Player of the Year Award, respectively, by the Ernie Banks-Bobby Bragan DFW Chapter of the Society of American Baseball Research.
The prestigious collegiate baseball award honor the memory of longtime DFW SABR president Howard Green and former big league pitching coach who was a great supporter of college baseball in the area Carroll Beringer.
Combs was named to two All-America first teams (D3baseball.com, American Baseball Coaches Association) in 2019, was the West Region Player of the Year (D3baseball.com, ABCA), the American Southwest Conference Player of the Year, and a CoSIDA Academic All-America third team selection.
The Southlake stalwart also earned All-ASC first team honors and was on the D3baseball.com Team of the Week. He was a two-time ASC Hitter of the Week and was named 2018-19 American Southwest Conference Athlete of the Year for all sports.
The 27th round pick of the Miami Marlins in the ’19 MLB draft led the Tigers with a .417 batting average, 68 hits, 48 RBI, and 19 stolen bases while tying for the team homers’ lead with 13. He had a career-high 11-game hitting streak from March 8-23 and had a career-tying-best five hits against Louisiana College on April 26 in ASC activity.
Combs was 2018-19 ETBU Male Athlete of the Year and helped the Tigers to their third 30-victory season in four years and third place in the ASC regular-season standings. His career statistical line included a .332 batting average, 160 hits, 106 runs, 120 RBI, 28 doubles, 19 home runs, 39 stolen bases, and 47 runners thrown out from his catcher’s post.
FOOTBALL
East Texas Baptist University football season tickets are now on sale. In the last five years, ETBU has produced 10 All-Americans and several All-American Southwest Conference players along with having two players sign NFL free agent contracts.
Season ticket packages are $50 and $75 for five home games. The $50 package is for the non-chair backs in the reserved section or $10 a game. The $75 package is for chair backs in the reserved section or $15 a game.
There is also the option to buy general admission tickets for home games as lawn seating only at $5. You can bring your own lawn chair or blanket and sit on the grass.
ETBU will have its first home game on Sept. 21 hosting Family Weekend against Texas Lutheran University in a night game at 6:00 p.m. Three home games will take place in October with Belhaven University (Childhood Cancer Game) on Oct. 5, McMurry University (Blackout Cancer Game) on Oct. 19, and Howard Payne University (Homecoming), on Oct. 26. The final home game will be on Nov. 9 against Hardin-Simmons University (Senior Day).
ETBU Sports Information