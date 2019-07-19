■ FIVE BASKETBALL PLAYERS NAMED TO NABC HONORS COURT: Continuing to produce well-rounded student-athletes, the ETBU men’s basketball team has landed five players on the NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) Honors Court.
This is the second year in a row that players from ETBU have made the list.
“We have a team of student-athletes committed to their academics and these five guys have led the way in this area. I am excited for them to be honored by the NABC for their achievements,” said head men’s basketball coach Brandon Curran.
Making the NABC Honors Court team are Landin Brown, Keet Cockerham, Jordan Gray, Brady Moore, and Westin Riddick. Gray is a repeat selection to the team and is the first two-time ETBU player to be named to the court.
Brown, Gray and Riddick were also on the ASC All-Academic team while Gray made the CoSIDA Academic All-District team.
In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The qualifications are as follows: 1. Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player. 2. Cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2018-19 academic year. 3. Students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution. 4. Member of an NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with an NABC member coach.
The ASC had six players make the team with five from ETBU and one from UMHB.
ETBU was also selected for the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award.
ETBU Sports Information