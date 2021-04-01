ETBU Sports Information
Football
Helping his team to a 51-20 victory over the Texas Lutheran University Bulldogs, ETBU’s Troy Yowman earned his first career D3Football.com “Team of the Week” and American Southwest Conference player of the week award. The quarterback from Beaumont becomes ETBU’s fourth ASC winner and second D3Football.com winner.
In only his second start, Yowman threw for a career-high 424 yards while completing 26-of-38 passing and five touchdown passes. Three of those touchdown passes were completed to Kaleb O’Bryant, which included a game-high 61-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7 while the other two went to DeCarlos Frazier and Cornelius Merchant.
Yowman’s performance guided ETBU to a third-place finish in the ASC standings with a 3-2 record overall.
Baseball
For the fourth time this season, the ETBU baseball team received another American Southwest Conference weekly award as Jake Miller was named the Hitter of the Week. He is the first player to earn the hitter of the week award as ETBU has won three pitcher of the week awards.
Leading ETBU to a 3-1 record, Miller batted .436 (7-for-16) with four homers, seven RBI and seven runs scored. After a 1-for-4 night against Centenary College with a home run, Miller followed by batting .500 against McMurry with three homers and six RBI. This included a two-home-run game against the War Hawks in the 14-7 win.
Winning nine of their last 12 games, the Tigers will travel to Richardsonand take on the University of Texas Dallas at noon today, then Friday at noon and 3:30 p.m.
Softball
The No. 2 ETBU softball earned another American Southwest Conference weekly award as Ashley Croft was named the Pitcher of the Week. It is the second time this season she has earned the award and fifth time for ETBU to have an ASC weekly award.
In the second game of the series, Croft pitched all six shutout innings in ETBU’s 8-0 win over McMurry. Striking out six batters, Croft took a no-hitter into the last inning while walking two batters. Despite giving up a leadoff hit, Croft maintained her shutout and her fifth win of the season. It also was her fourth shutout victory of the season.
ETBU will host the University of Texas Dallas today at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. while Friday’s finale will start at 1 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Finishing the regular season with a 6-1-1 record, the ETBU women’s soccer team finished as the second seed in the American Southwest Conference East Division. By qualifying for the tournament, ETBU will play host to Sul Ross State University in the first round of the American Southwest Conference Tournament this at 7:30 p.m.