Women’s Tennis
After completing their 2020-21 season, members of ETBU women’s tennis team were selected to the American Southwest Conference East Division awards list. In total, ETBU had eight players earn second team All-ASC awards along with Elisa Kendall being named the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year.
Kendall was named All-ASC second team in both No. 1 singles and doubles. Kendall finished with a 9-2 overall record in singles play while she recorded a 9-4 overall record in doubles. Kendall also set a new ASC record with the most career Player of the Week honors at nine. This was the fourth straight year that she was named an All-ASC selection and only one of two players to do so this year. Maddi Davis was Kendall’s partner for the nine doubles wins as she was also named to the All-ASC doubles second at Flight One.
Ashley Schenck received her second career All-ASC second team award for No. 2 doubles and her first No. 2 singles accolade. Of her six singles wins, five of them were at No. 2 while she went with a 9-4 record in doubles. Schenck also received her first ASC Player of the Week honors on April 20th of this season. Corrine Hall was selected as Flight 2 doubles second team honors sharing a 3-1 record with Schenck. She was also honored with the Flight Four singles All-ASC second team honor as three of her seven singles wins would occur in this flight.
Earning Flight 3 All-ASC second team in both singles and doubles was Kelsey Roberts. Roberts posted eight singles wins, which included a personal best five wins in the flight. She teamed up with Faith Kirk, who also garnered Flight 3 All-ASC Doubles second team honors and together, the won eight doubles matches.
Syvoney Ybarra and Gabbi Hammerbach also earned All-ASC second team honors. Ybarra took home second team honors at No. 5 singles where she won half of her eight singles victories in that slot. Hammerbach claimed second team honors at No. 6 singles and posted two of her three singles wins.
ETBU finish 10-5 overall and 4-1 in the ASC East to finish second in the divison. After defeating Concordia University Texas, 5-0, in the first round of the ASC Tournament, ETBU saw its season end in the semifinals.
Men’s Tennis
Six members of ETBU’s men’s tennis team were honored for their play. John Herr was named the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year and six players were All-ASC East Division second team.
Herr took home Tri-Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year honors as well as second team honors in both No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles. He was 8-3 overall in No. 2 singles while he and teammate Joseph Salinas, who also was a second team recipient at No. 1 doubles, partnered up for nine wins in that flight. Salinas received his second career ASC Player of the Week award on March 24th of this year.
Dalton Barron was All-ASC East Division second team at No. 6 singles and No. 2 doubles. Barron won five of his nine total matches in the six spot. He won three doubles matches with two coming at the No. 2 flight. Also earning second team honors at No. 2 was Noah Smistad, who won four doubles matches with three at No. 2. He also received his first career ASC Player of the Week award.
Adam Morris earned All-ASC East Divison second team awards for his play at No. 3 singles as he won six of his seven matches in that flight. Randal Lemmon received his first career All-ASC East Division honor with four wins at the No. 5 singles flight.
This past season saw ETBU finish 6-7 overall and 3-2 in the ASC East Division. Qualifying for the ASC tournament again, ETBU fell in the first round to Concordia University Texas.
Softball
Earning several awards from the American Southwest Conference, ETBU’s softball team had 11 recipients on the list. Hannah Garcia was named the “Player of the Year” while Tauryn Cummings is the “Freshman of the Year.”
Leading five ETBU first teamers was Garcia. As the ASC Player of the Year, she batted .444 with 48 hits, 26 runs scored, 11 doubles, two home runs, 37 RBI and six stolen bases. She also had a .602 slugging percentage and set a personal best 13-game hitting streak. She was also a part of the All-ASC Tournament Team.
Named as Co-Freshman of the Year, Cummings hit .446 with 33 hits, nine runs scored, seven doubles, three home runs, 18 RBI and a .662 slugging percentage. This included four three-hit games with a walk-off home run against Texas Dallas. Cummings received ASC Hitter of the Week honors on March 24th and was part of the ASC Tournament team.
Also named All-ASC first team were utility player Murin Musicant and pitchers Preslye Cox and Ashley Croft. Musicant is hitting .444 with 32 hits, five doubles, one triple, 30 RBI and six home runs. She was also named ASC Hitter of the Week and NFCA Hitter of the Week earlier this season. In the circle, she posts a 3-1 record with a 1.91 ERA and one save. Last week, she was selected as the ASC tournament MVP.
Cox has a 1.99 era with 10 wins this season and a team-high 73 strikeouts. She received her second career ASC Pitcher of the Week award on April 20, 2021. Croft is unbeaten with a 9-0 record to go with a 1.38 ERA. Along with six shutouts and 59 strikeouts, she received two ASC Pitchers of the Week awards and one NFCA Pitcher of the Week honor.
Nikki Gil and Sarah Cedillo (at-large) were picked as members of the All-ASC second team. Receiving her first career All-ASC honor, Gil has a .410 batting average with 25 hits to go with 20 runs scored, 11 stolen bases, three doubles, and eight RBI. Cedillo is a .370 hitter to date with 30 hits, 25 runs scored, 12 stolen bases, three doubles and 15 RBI.
Mariah Delgado, Hannah Kelley, Tristen Maddox, and Daniella Solis were recipients of the All-ASC third team. Delgado has a .344 batting average with 33 hits, 28 stolen bases, 18 RBI, six doubles, and one triple. In the circle, Kelley is 7-2 with a 1.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts while also receiving her first ASC Pitcher of the Week award.
Maddox has posted a .324 batting average with 35 hits, 30 RBI, 23 runs scored, seven doubles, two triples, three homers and 14 stolen bases. She collected two ASC-Hitter-of the-Week-honors. Solis receives her fourth career All-ASC honor with a .353 batting average, 30 hits, 15 runs scored, eight doubles, and three homers. In addition, Solis was an ASC Hitter of the Week recipient.
With 30 wins this season and a second straight ASC Tournament Championship, ETBU is set to host the upcoming NCAA Division III Regionals next week at Taylor Field. Teams will be released on Monday for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.