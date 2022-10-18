Earning her first American Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Week award is Alexia (Lexi) Moody (Crawford).
She is the third ETBU player this year to earn an ASC weekly award following Lillie Hill and Graycee Mosley.
Moody had an impressive week as the setter recording 145 assists averaging 11.15 assists per set. Against Mary Hardin-Baylor, she posted her fifth double-double of the year with a career-high 66 assists and 14 digs. Earlier in the week she had 37 assists vs. LeTourneau in a three-set win and then finished the weekend with 42 assists vs. Concordia Texas.
The 66 assists is tied for fourth all-time in a match at ETBU with Traci Twardowski from 2005. The record is 68 set by Allison Castillo in 2002 and 2003.
ETBU is currently 14-6 and 6-6 in the ASC and will host Howard Payne and Sul Ross State University this weekend in Ornelas Gym.
GOLF
With their second highest ranking in program history, the East Texas Baptist University men’s golf team is 12th in the latest Golf Stat NCAA Division III rankings.
ETBU was last ranked in early 2021.
ETBU is one of three American Southwest Conference teams ranked in the October 11 Golf Stat poll. LeTourneau is 11th while Texas Dallas is 18th. ETBU received a 90.80% relative percentage ranking which was just behind LeTourneau’s 90.90%. UTD had an 89.60%. ETBU has a 63.40% relative percentage against top 25 program while LeTourneau’s is 46.50% and UTD’s is 50.90%.
ETBU also has one event win taking the UMHB Fall Classic.
ETBU was last ranked in the February 19, 2021 Bushnell Golf/Golfweek Poll at 25th. They were 23rd in the January 2021 poll. In November 2020, ETBU received their first-ever national ranking at seventh in the Golf Stat Fall Poll.
Head coach Sydney Harvey is in her fifth year leading the program after starting it in 2018. ETBU has gained momentum the past two years and has produced regionally and nationally ranked golfers.