Soccer
WOMEN
SHREVEPORT — Outshooting Centenary College 24-6, the ETBU women’s soccer team dominated Centenary College, 3-1, moving to 2-0 on the year. ETBU scored two goals in the second half to seal the win.
Aaliyah Casas and Raegan Kappler (assist) finished with three shots each to lead ETBU. Casas scored a goal along with Brianna Mickshaw and Sarah Ramos (assist). Olivia Gallegos also had an assist while Claire Montondon recorded three saves.
ETBU took command of the first half, putting up 13 shots while holding CC to just one. ETBU’s fourth shot hit the post but the fifth shot came by Casas putting ETBU on the board at 11:08 mark with the assist from Mickshaw. CC had its first shot in the 33rd minute as Montondon made the save. ETBU finished the half with five shots on goal and took a 1-0 lead at the break.
In the second half, CC equalized in the 54th minute to knot the score. However, the Tigers retook the lead as Ramos scored a minute later on a Gallegos assist. In the 73rd minute, Mickshaw produced the insurance goal on assists by Kappler and Coulter that put them up 3-1. CC added two shots, which were saved by Montondon as ETBU preserved the win.
ETBU will return to Cornish Field to take on Millsaps College at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
MEN
Earning his first collegiate goal, freshman Bruno Palmieri netted the golden goal for ETBU, giving it a 2-1 triumph over Austin College in men’s soccer action. ETBU is now 1-1-1 overall as it earned only its second win vs. the Kangaroos in 20 meetings and first victory since 2005.
Despite being outshot 10-9, ETBU had a 5-3 advantage in shots on goals. Garrett Garvin tallied four shots with three on goal including one goal. Palmieri had a goal and an assist for the contest while Cristian Hernandez picked up two saves.
ETBU recorded three shots in the first 21 minutes of the game. Garvin tallied ETBU’s first goal at 22:50 in the first half on an assist from Palmieri. ETBU’s defense kept AC from getting a scoring chance off but a penalty kick in the 36th minute tied the game at one headed into halftime.
The second half brought both teams playing a tight, defensive battle. With 16 seconds left, ETBU’s chance to win the game came up wide left and the game went into overtime. There was one shot in overtime as it came from Palmieri, who netted the goal with 27 seconds to play (100th minute) for the win.
ETBU will next play Millsaps College at 5 p.m. today.
Volleyball
In the first week of season, the ETBU volleyball team received its first American Southwest Conference Player of the Week award in Lillie Hill. She earned her second career Defensive Player of the Week honor for her play in four matches.
Hill finished the week with 82 digs, eight assists and four service aces. She started with 22 digs against the University of Dallas (9/1/21). Against No.1 Trinity University and Texas Lutheran on Sept. 3, she posted 15 and 16 digs respectively. The next day she had a career performance against Hendrix College setting a new career highs with 29 digs which contributed to ETBU’s first win of the season in five sets.
ETBU will travel to Belton to meet with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at 6 p.m. today.
Golf
In just their first event of the season, the ETBU women’s golf team took part at the Pine Dunes Invitational hosted by LeTourneau University. ETBU had two players finish in the top five following two days of the tournament in which they claimed fifth overall.
After shooting 353 strokes in the first round, the Tigers shot 28 strokes better in the second round for a two-day total of 678 strokes. They trailed the University of Texas Dallas by 15 strokes while besting Hardin-Simmons by 46 strokes. Following an 85 on day one, Emily Watson surged back with a 77 on day two to finish fourth with 162 strokes. Hannah McKinney would have the biggest turnaround of the day as she shot 13 strokes better (88-75=163) to finish one stroke behind Watson for fifth place. Elizabeth Hardy (95-84=179) then tied for 16th after shooting 11 strokes better on the second day.
Makenzie Pinkston tied for 12th with a 175 (86-89). Hannah Koonce (94-101=195) cracked the top 30 with a 27th place finish. Competing as an individual, Hannah Blaha shot 11 strokes better (107-96=203) on day two finishing in 34th place.
ETBU will next be at the Texas Lutheran Lady Bulldog Classic in Seguin on Sept. 20.