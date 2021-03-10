ETBU Sports Information
Men’s Golf
Competing with two teams in the Pinecrest Invitational hosted by LeTourneau University, ETBU’s men’s golf team finished sixth and 10th. Hank Crain led the team tying for fourth place out of 64 golfers.
The “A” team shot its best round in the final round with a 294, trimming 10 strokes off its second-round score of 304. Its 906 was just six strokes off of being in the top five. Crain improved his score in each round going trimming four shots of the first round for a 218 and was just five strokes off of first place. Riley Griffin tied for 20th with a 230, cutting six strokes off his first round score. Colby Dupuis tied for 22nd with a 231 while Jake Sladek and Tyler Jones (77-tied for 24th. Peyton Weems came in tied for 48th.
Dalton Cort led the “B” team with a tie in 39th shooting a 245. Michael Milstead came in tied for 42nd while Cameron Barrett was 50th and Ford Spiegner came in 54th.
ETBU will next compete in the Centenary College Classic on March 22-23 at Stonebridge Country Club in Bossier City.
Women’s Golf
Repeating as the Pinecrest Invitational Champions, ETBU’s women’s golf team held off Tyler Junior College for the victory. ETBU shot a 664, six strokes ahead of TJC.
All five of ETBU’s golfers finished in the top 10. Elizabeth Hardy led ETBU with a 161 coming in second place, just missing the medalist by three strokes. Hannah McKinney came in fourth place with a 165 followed by Makenzie Pinkston in fifth. Emily Watson was then in seventh place and Cali Brockway was eighth.
Individually, Sarah Staley was 17th and Kayli Nash came in 24th. Hannah Koonce finished in 26th with a 201.
ETBU will be back in action on March 22-23 in Bossier City at the Centenary College Invite.
Hockey
MANSFIELD — Keeping up with its winning formula and winning its fourth straight game, the No. 12 ETBU University hockey team swept two more games fromTCU this past weekend. ETBU has now played TCU six times this season due to COVID scheduling.
Game one required ETBU to overcome an early two-goal deficit to win 5-3. Davis VanGemerden recorded two goals to lead ETBU while Blake Branum had two assists on the night. Filip Soderstrom, Devon Baird, and Caleb Goudreau also netted goals for ETBU. Tyler Fitzgerald made16 saves on 19 shots in net.
The Tigers followed up with an 8-3 win on Saturday to pick up their 10th win of the season. Goudreau and Mitchell Dolese each had two goals in the game for ETBU. Austin Filippo recorded 27 saves.
Game 1: ETBU 5, TCU 3
The Horned Frogs took the early momentum, scoring a goal at 14:33 in the first period. It was 2-0 just 19 seconds into the second period on a second goal. ETBU then turned things around in a span of 16 seconds, both Soderstrom and VanGemerden scored to tie the game.
Just 54 seconds later, VanGemerden pushed in his second goal of the game for a 3-2 lead while Goudreau made it 4-2 at 5:45. TCU retook the lead, 4-3, after two periods. Baird marked the fifth goal nearly two minutes into the third while Fitzgerald and ETBU took care of the rest for the win.
Game 2: ETBU 8, TCU 3
Goudreau started ETBU’s scoring with two goals for a 2-0 lead while Dolese netted the third goal in the first period with one second to spare. Ryan Gruszka scored just 70 seconds into the second period while Dolese added his second of the game to make it 5-0.
TCU cut the score to 5-2, only for Timothy Zittel and Baird to extend the lead to 7-2 after two periods. Each side scored once in the third as Riley Knott got his goal with 12:28 to play making the final, 8-3.
ETBU will be back in action on Friday, March 19, when it hosts Arkansas at 7 p.m.