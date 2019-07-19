A rising football coach, ETBU offensive coordinator Jason Bachtel has been tabbed a Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine 40 Under 40 Coach. He is one of 10 college coaches chosen as one of the best young football coaches in the Lone Star state.
“Receiving the 40 Under 40 by Dave Campbell’s Football is a great honor, one that I’m truly humbled to receive,” said Bachtel. “I have been fortunate to work with great coaches and players who have made this possible. The offenses I’ve worked with have always produced great numbers because we have had kids who have bought into the philosophy of playing fast, being simple, as well as, being able to put players in the position to make great plays.”
Bachtel is listed with the likes of Joe Jon Finley (Texas A&M), Frisman Jackson (Baylor), Drew Mehringer (Texas), Rhett Lashlee (SMU), Jake Spavital (Texas State), Bodie Reeder (North Texas), Sonny Cumbie (TCU), Eric Morris (Incarnate Word), and Jordan Neal (McMurry).
Morris, Neal, Spavital are head coaches while Bachtel is one of four offensive coordinators selected in Cumbie, Reeder and Lashlee.
One of the best, young offensive minds in college football, Bachtel enters his second year as the offensive coordinator at ETBU. He is no stranger to high potent offenses and last year ETBU averaged 41.8 points and 510 yards of total offense per game finishing sixth in NCAA Division III. ETBU’s offense recorded over 600 yards of total offense three times with 671 yards vs. Sul Ross State, 676 yards vs. Howard Payne, and 793 yards against McMurry.
Bachtel says, “Coaching at ETBU has been a great experience. We have the best administration in the country, as well as a group of people on and off campus who want to see us succeed, and provide us with the resources to do that. We also have a great group of kids who do everything we ask of them.”
Before coming to ETBU, Bachtel coached at North Forney High School where his offense averaged 53 points per game as they finished 10-3. He has coached in high school at Surry-Rosser, Galena Park, and Gatesville.
He played collegiately at Howard Payne University where he was a three-year letterman at quarterback winning 19 games and finishing at 8-2 in his senior season. He graduated in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science in History degree and is currently working on his Master’s Degree at Lamar University.