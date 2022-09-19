ETBU Sports Information
ABILENE — Jumping out to a 14-0 lead at halftime, East Texas Baptist University finished off McMurry University, 28-7, moving to 1-0 in the American Southwest Conference. ETBU is now 1-1 on the year.
“This was a great team effort. We talked about focusing on ourselves and we control the game. The defense came up and made some big plays as we had several interceptions with one to the house. The offense then came in and scored and we had a great team effort. I am proud of our guys,” said head coach Brian Mayper.
The offense had a balanced attack with 156 yards rushing and 90 yards passing scoring 21 points. Cornelius Banks received his first start at quarterback going 13-of-24 with one passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. Melek Hamilton was the leading rusher with just under 100 yards as Kaleb O’Bryant had 57 yards receiving. Cade Fant recorded two receiving touchdowns, too.
Joey Johnson led the defense with eight tackles and a sack as the team produced five sacks and three interceptions. Trint Scott, Joey Verret and K.J. Kelley all had the interceptions as Verret went 30-plus yards for a touchdown.
After a scoreless first quarter, McMurry was driving into ETBU territory to start the second. They were at the ETBU 23-yard line when Scott grabbed ETBU’s first interception of the day to end the threat. Nine plays later, Banks led ETBU 62-yards for their first score pushing his way in from three-yards out.
Three possessions later, Banks once again guided ETBU down the field for a score. This time ETBU went 80-yards taking almost five minutes off the clock as Fant was on the receiving end of his first touchdown of the day for a 14-0 lead at the half.
ETBU’s defense ended the first half with a sack by Cameron Kaufert as McMurry was trying hurry down the field.
Stopping McMurry on their first drive of the second half with a three-and-out, ETBU took over at their own 43-yard line. Three plays later ETBU was at the one-yard line after a McMurry penalty. Banks lofted a pass out to Fant on the McMurry sideline to put the Tigers up, 21-0. Neither team scored the rest of the third quarter.
McMurry broke the shutout on their first possession of the fourth quarter on an 18-yard run cutting the Tiger lead to 14 points, 21-7. ETBU went three-and-out on their next possession giving McMurry back the momentum. The Warhawks took over at their own 22-yard line and were driving when Verret stopped a screen with the third interception of the day going 34-yards for a pick-6 touchdown to finish off the scoring.
ETBU will travel to Brownwood on Saturday to face Howard Payne University in ASC play at 1 p.m.