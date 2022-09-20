East Texas Baptist University picked up three American Southwest Conference Player of the Week awards for action over the weekend.
Soccer
In a big week for East Texas Baptist University women’s soccer, Sarah Ramos was named the American Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Week. She played a part in four the six goals scored this past week by ETBU.
ETBU went 1-0-1 on the week with a 3-0 win over Dallas and a 3-3 tie with Southwestern. In the Dallas win, she collected an assist and then had two goals in the tie vs. Southwestern. The two goals were a career high for her.
ETBU is currently 4-2-1 on the year and have two more non-conference matches before starting ASC play.
Volleyball
For the second week in a row, East Texas Baptist University’s Graycee Mosley has been named the American Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Week. She has helped ETBU to a program best 11-1 start on the year.
In three matches last week, she had three double-doubles posting 55 kills and 38 digs averaging 5.0 kills per set. She started the week with 25 kills and 13 digs in a five-set win over Dallas. Then, in Alpine, Texas, against Sul Ross State she added 12 kills and 15 digs. The West Texas road trip ended at Howard Payne with 12 kills and 15 digs.
ETBU is currently 11-1 and 2-1 in the ASC.
Football
A strong defensive effort by East Texas Baptist University’s Joey Johnson against McMurry University led to his first American Southwest Conference football award this season. He has been named the ASC Defensive Player of the Week for his play against the Warhawks.
Johnson had a stellar game in Abilene recording eight solo tackles and one sack. ETBU held McMurry to just seven points and 156 yards of total offense. He also had three tackles for loss as ETBU shut out McMurry in the first half, 14-0, on their way to the 28-7 win.
He was an All-ASC third team selection in 2021 finishing second in the ASC in tackles with 73. The sophomore currently has 12 tackles on the year.
ETBU is 1-1 on the year and will face Howard Payne University on Saturday in Brownwood at 1:00 p.m.