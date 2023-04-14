Special to the News Messenger
Tying the American Southwest Conference record for most Pitcher of the Week awards, East Texas Baptist University’s Sayers Collins earned his ninth pitching award. It is the fourth time this season that he has been named the ASC Pitcher of the Week.
Collins ties Texas Lutheran University’s Brad Orosey who won the award nine times from 2009-2012 in the ASC West Division as a pitcher.
For the season, Collins is 7-2 on the year with a 1.48 ERA and 77 strikeouts. He has pitched 54.2 innings as his last 15 innings have been scoreless. Twice this year he has recorded double-digit strikeouts with 10 against Howard Payne and 11 vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor.
ETBU is currently 21-8 and 16-2 in the ASC with a 10-game winning streak. They will host Hardin-Simmons University this weekend in a three-game ASC series.
The American Southwest Conference stated on Collins; “East Texas Baptist senior right-handed pitcher Sayers Collins (Frisco, Texas) pitched six of the seven innings dominating LeTourneau and letting Braden Karnes get work in the seventh inning for the shutout. In 6 innings of work, Collins recorded nine strikeouts and allowed just two hits. At one point, he retired 12 straight batters. In the top of the 5th, the bases were loaded with two outs and ETBU up 7-0 and he struck out the batter to end the inning. He then retired the side in the sixth to end his time on the mound. He retired the side in four of the six frames. LeTourneau hit just .100 against him. Collins has earned Pitcher of the Week a fourth time this spring.”