Locking down their best defensive effort of the year, the No. 9 East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team had a monstrous win over McMurry University, 77-33.
ETBU held McM to under 20% shooting the entire game and to just two points in the second quarter. ETBU is now 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the American Southwest Conference.
Bridget Upton went 7-of-8 from the floor for 18 points adding five rebounds and two steals. Taylor Singleton produced 14 points with five steals while Kaia Williams had nine points, four rebounds, and three assists. Jade Goynes led the team with Upton recording five rebounds. Kylee Smith led McM with nine points.
McM was held to just 17% shooting from the floor and 15% from the arc (2-of-13) but made 65% from the free throw line. ETBU finished shooting 46% overall, 31% from three-point land, and 78% from the stripe. ETBU forced 32 turnovers scoring 35 points with 16 steals and out rebounded McM, 43-22.
ETBU jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Upton, Williams, Singleton, and Goynes all scored in the run. McM cut the lead to five, 10-5, with 4:06 left in the quarter but ETBU went on a 12-3 run for a 14-point lead, 22-8. McM hit a three-pointer at the 13 second mark to cut the lead to 11 ending the quarter behind, 22-11. ETBU finished the quarter shooting 64%.
The second quarter was ETBU’s best quarter of the year allowing only two points and scoring 29. McM had their only bucket at the 8:48 mark to start the quarter coming with nine points, 22-13. ETBU then outscored McM, 29-0, in the final eight minutes taking a 38-point lead at the half, 51-13. Brooke Webster put ETBU up by 21 points, 34-13, at the 4:04 mark and then Haley Fieseler made it a 30-point game, 43-13, with 1:27 to go. Overall, ETBU shot 66% in the quarter making 60% from the arc.
McM won the third quarter scoring 10 points to ETBU’s nine but only shot 11% making just one shot from the floor. ETBU bounced back with 17 points in the fourth quarter to finish off the Warhawks, 77-33.
ETBU will host No. 10 Hardin-Simmons University in a D3hoops.com Top 10 match up at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
NOTES: Bridget Upton’s 18 points is the second most of the season for her behind the 22 points vs. Rhodes ... Kaia Williams (3-of-3) and Mollie Dittmar (2-of-2) were perfect from the floor ... It is the third straight game that Taylor Singleton has produced double figures (14 points) and fourth in five games ... Taliyah McShan recorded her first collegiate points (2) in the second half ... It is the first time this year that ETBU only allowed one bucket made in consecutive quarters (1 in 2nd, 1 in 3rd).