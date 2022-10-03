Allowing just 10 points in the first quarter, East Texas Baptist University scored in every quarter finishing with a 31-10 victory over Southwestern University in American Southwest Conference play.
ETBU is now 10-0 all-time against Southwestern and is now 2-2 on the year and 2-1 in the ASC.
The defense pitched three straight shut out quarters after giving up 10 points in the first quarter. They held SU to just 59 yards rushing and 196 yards passing while recording 3.5 sacks and two interceptions.
Jahkamian Carr had two sacks while Kenneth Bradley and Robert Williams grabbed interceptions.
“This was a good way to bounce back from last week. The offense and defense got back on track and we only allowed 10 points. That’s all you can ask for,” said Carr.
Kaleb O’Bryant became led the offense with his first 100-plus receiving yard game. He posted 104 yards receiving on just six catches. Cornelius Banks went 18-of-28 for 211 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Melek Hamilton led the rushing with 53 yards and one touchdown. Banks, Hamilton, and Kylon Ashton all had rushing touchdowns.
Southwestern struck first with a 32-yard field goal just three minutes in capitalizing on an interception of ETBU’s first possession.
Two possessions after the first points of the game for Southwestern, ETBU answered with a six-play drive ending on Hamilton’s five-yard run. Just before the first quarter ended, SU went back on top, 10-3, when they found an opening down the sideling for a 33-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown came with 43 seconds left in the quarter.
Little did they know their scoring was done for the night. ETBU then reeled off 24 unanswered points to control the game.
O’Bryant caught a 54-yard pass to give ETBU back the lead, 14-10, just two minutes into the second quarter. A little over two minutes later, Christian Piazza nailed a 40-yard field goal to extent the lead to 17-10. In the fourth quarter, Kylon Ashton powered up the middle for a one-yard touchdown run and 14-point lead, 24-10. Banks then broke free in the fourth quarter trotting in from 34-yards out making it 31-10.
ETBU will host the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at 1 p.m. on Saturday.