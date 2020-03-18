Earning her eighth career American Southwest Conference Player of the Week honor, East Texas Baptist University sophomore Beatriz Lara was named the softball pitcher of the week for her performance in final game of the 2020 season last Tuesday.
It is the third time this season that she has also won the award as ETBU defeated Baldwin Wallace College in Arizona, 7-1.
Lara pitched 6.2 innings against Baldwin Wallace allowing one run on four hits while striking out nine batters. This included a stretch where she retired six straight batters in the second and third innings.
BWC’s only run came in the first inning as she shut them down after that inning as ETBU won, 7-1, and finished undefeated in Arizona at 5-0.
Due to the COVID-19, ETBU finishes the season undefeated at 15-0 and is the No. 1 team in the country in the latest NFCA NCAA Division III poll.