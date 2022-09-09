JACKSON, Miss. – Making their way to Mississippi for two matches this weekend, East Texas Baptist University started off their trip with a shutout over Millsaps College, 3-0.
With their first shutout of the year, ETBU is now 2-1 and 2-0 on the road.
Having out shot the Majors, 23-9, ETBU was able to step up their offense in the second half scoring all three of their goals. Joel Garcia, Nicholas Sepulvado, and Brenden Gajewski all collected goals. Of ETBU’s 23 shots, 12 were on goal as Millsaps saved nine. Gunner Barry recorded one save in the shutout win.
The first half started off hot with the Tigers creating several chances in the first 15 minutes but were unable to find the back of the net. Isaiah Simeon and Garrett Garvin had the two best attempts of the but the Millsaps keeper had a phenomenal half keeping ETBU at bay. Both teams had chances to score the rest of the half but went into the locker room scoreless.
The second half started with a fury as ETBU scored in the first minute for the 1-0 lead. They won a free kick close to the box that was taken quickly. Crow received the short kick and played it into the middle where Garcia was able to touch it past the keeper for the lead.
Sepulvado was the second Tiger to find the net after a beautiful half volley from 25 yards out found the net for his first goal of the year at the 61st minute. To cap it off, freshman, Gajewski, found an opening from a distance and rocketed a shot to the back of the net in the 85th minute making it 3-0.
ETBU now heads to Belhaven University on Saturday to face the Blazers at noon.