ETBU Sports Information
The American Southwest Conference announced the rankings for the upcoming men’s soccer season on Wednesday, and the East Texas Baptist University men’s soccer team received 172 points for sixth place out of 12 teams.
They also had two players on the “Players to Watch” list. They will be guided by first-year head coach Chad Cox.
ETBU is ranked between two Abilene schools as they trail fifth place Hardin-Simmons University by three points while leading seventh place McMurry by 53 points.
The top four seeds in the conference are Mary Hardin-Baylor (274 points), University of Texas Dallas (264 points), Concordia University (TX) (226 points), and the University of Ozarks (181 points). Sul Ross State (99 points), Howard Payne (89 points), Belhaven (58 points), Louisiana College (53 points) round out the ninth through 12th positions.
Selected on the “Players to Watch” list are Juan Cairo and Max Ponticorvo. Cairo, a member of the All-ASC honorable mention team last year, had three goals and an assist while compiling 18 shots in total. Ponticorvo finished with two goals and two assists last year, which included the game-winner against Ozarks.
ETBU is coming off its best season in thirteen seasons as they finished with 10 wins and won the program’s first-ever ASC tournament match in the first round over the University of the Ozarks. ETBU finished the 2018 season going 5-1-1 in the final seven matches which included a six-match unbeaten streak.
ETBU’s first is set for 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 against Centenary College at home.