Headed into their fourth season under head coach Chad Cox, the East Texas Baptist University men’s soccer team has been voted sixth in the American Southwest Conference Preseason Poll.
They received 86 votes with three players on the ASC Players to Watch list.
“I am really excited about the upcoming season and the young men we have in this locker room. This conference is always tough top to bottom, and forces you to show up and compete each night,” says Cox. “These young men have shown a lot of heart, team chemistry, and motivation in a short period already. I am looking forward to the first matches, the opportunity to continue growing, and the chance to work towards our goals this fall.”
Defender Matthew Dieb, forward/midfielder Bruno Palmieri and forward/midfielder Isiaih Simien are the three players on the Watch List.
Dieb started in 17 games on defense last season scoring two goals with one vs. Millsaps and Sul Ross State. Palmieri played in 18 games while starting in 13 and scored the golden goal against Austin College. Simien is one of the top forwards in the ASC with two All-ASC second team awards (2019/Fall 2021). He played in 14 games, starting in 13, and had seven goals.
ETBU had their first practice of the year on August 13 and return 21 players from last year’s team. Of those 21, four earned All-ASC awards in Simien, Garrett Garvin, Brady Box, and Justus Crow. Simien and Garvin were on the second team while Box was a third team member and Crow was honorable mention.
ETBU made the ASC Tournament for the fourth year in a row and finished the season with four wins going 3-6-1 in the conference.
“I can’t say enough about this team’s energy, heart, and effort,” Cox said. “We are a family right now. These guys have jelled extremely well. We are excited. They have bought in to the program & earning everything they get.”
ETBU opens up their 2022 season on Sept. 1 against Austin College in Sherman at 7 p.m.