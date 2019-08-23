ETBU Sports Information
As another season is set to begin, the American Southwest Conference released the 2019 preseason women’s soccer poll and “Players to Watch List.” The East Texas Baptist University’s women’s soccer program has been chosen seventh overall out of 12 programs and has three players on the watch list.
Kristen Cox enters her first year as the head coach after three years as an assistant.
Finishing with 158 points in total, ETBU came in seventh place just three points behind Concordia University-Texas. ETBU is 46 points ahead over eighth place McMurry University. Hardin-Simmons University, who maintained 24 first place votes, stands atop of the rankings with 288 points ahead of Mary Hardin-Baylor (250 points), Texas Dallas (243 points), Sul Ross State (211 points), and LeTourneau (190 points) in the top five spots. Ozarks (94 points), Howard Payne (85 points), Belhaven (54 points), and Louisiana College (33 points) round out the bottom four spots of the preseason poll.
Kibriana Bonner, Brianna Mickshaw, and Ashleigh Rondon, who were each All-ASC last year, were honored as players to watch. Bonner (All-ASC Third Team) is coming off a season where she led the defense in six shutout wins while scoring two goals and collected an assist. Mickshaw (All-ASC Third Team) tallied three goals and two assists in 2018 while Ashleigh Rondon (All-ASC Second Team) led the Tigers with eight goals and five assists on 64 shots.
ETBU finished 8-8-1 overall last year and was the seventh seed in the ASC tournament. They will open the 2019 season on the road in San Antonio on Friday against Trinity University.