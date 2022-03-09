After a month of play and participating in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Classic, East Texas Baptist University continues to be a top five team in the nation at No. 4.
It is the 109th straight week that ETBU has been nationally ranked.
ETBU received 220 points staying at No. 4 from the preseason poll. They are just 20 points off of being No. 2 and 30 points from No. 1.
American Southwest Conference member Belhaven University is No. 8 with 180 points.
Over the past weekend, ETBU played six games in three days in the NFCA Classic going 4-2. They earned wins over then No. 16 Trine University and No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan along with Coe College (receiving votes) and Alma College. ETBU has now played five nationally ranked teams and will face Case Western Reserve University on Friday. Case Western is receiving votes and was No. 23 in the preseason.
ETBU is now 13-5 overall and will also face Southwestern University this weekend in Georgetown.
Baseball
For the first time in program history, the East Texas Baptist University baseball program is nationally ranked.
ETBU earned a No. 25 ranking in the newest d3baseball.com poll with 53 votes.
ETBU has received votes in the national poll over the past five years but has never broken into the top 25 until now. They were one point ahead of Baldwin Wallace for 25th place. American Southwest Conference member Texas Dallas is #9 in this week’s poll.
Winning 12 out of their last 13 games after starting 2-2, ETBU had a 10-game winning streak from Feb. 11 through March 1. The 10-game winning streak is the longest since the 2016 season when they won from April 8-29 and the second longest in program history.
ETBU is currently 14-3 and won all four of their ASC series.