MARSHALL — Following East Texas Baptist University’s commitment to empowering leaders and enhancing the community, the Tiger Softball program has been recognized for their community service work by the National Association of Division III Athletic Administrators (NADIIIAA).
ETBU earned the runner-up award in the category of “An Array of Projects” for the Softball Pen Pal program during the 2020-21 academic year. There are over 400 schools in NCAA Division III and the NADIIIAA recognized nine total programs in three categories.
“This is a great honor and award for ETBU and the Tiger Softball program,” ETBU Vice President for Student Engagement and Athletics Ryan Erwin said. “We are grateful and proud of our softball student-athletes and coaching staff for their creative approach to continue to serve and love others during a difficult time for so many. ETBU Softball continually strives for excellence within their program and this award highlights that commitment, as they were able to bring joy and create unique friendships with many young children, while highlighting our Christ-centered program.”
The NADIIIAA Community Service Awards program, established in 2001, is intended to recognize the many contributions Division III student-athletes regularly make to their campuses and local communities. Recognition is given for projects in three categories: One-Time Activity/Project, Array of Projects, and Special Olympics Activity.
“Our program was incredibly fortunate to be able to find a way to connect with others during the pandemic,” said ETBU Head Softball Coach Janae Shirley. “Being able to bring joy to sick and hurting children and connect through letters and communications was such a blessing for our program and taught our players how something as small as a letter could bring so much joy.”
During the 2020-2021 year, the ETBU Softball team started a Pen Pal program that focused on writing children undergoing cancer treatments, who were unable to have visitors due to COVID-19 restrictions. The team also wrote to children struggling with different life issues, including anxiety or depression, the loss of a parent, and one child who suffered a brain injury.
In total, there were 250-plus hours spent on the Pen Pal program. The players would send weekly letters that included questions, information about their life, pictures, player cards, school logo tattoos, coloring sheets, and other fun activities for their Pen Pal to do.
The impact grew in the Marshall community, as the team honored Madie, who came to the “Strike Out Cancer” weekend series and threw out the first pitch. It was a special moment when Madie met her Pen Pal, as joy shined through both of their eyes.
Shirley is in her 15th season leading the ETBU softball program, winning five American Southwest Conference Tournament championships, playing in 11 NCAA Division III National Tournaments, and winning the 2010 NCAA Division III National Championship.
She has coached numerous All-Americans and produced two Top 9 finalists for NCAA Woman of the Year.