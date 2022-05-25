An All-American tradition continues for the ETBU softball program as three new players have been named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American teams.
ETBU has produced All-Americans in seven of the last eight seasons and is the 13th overall season to have an All-American.
Courtney White, Tristen Maddox, and Delanie Loya were named NFCA All-Americans for their 2022 accomplishments. White (first-team), Maddox (second-team), and Loya (third-team) now give ETBU 25 All-Americans. The last time ETBU had three in one season came in 2015 with Shelby Parker (first-team), Jayme Perez (second-team), and Lacey Lindsey (second-team).
In 2004, ETBU had four All-Americans in one season in Angela Gonzales (first-team), Tonya Minor (first-team), Allison Ratcliff (first-team), and Christy Shipley-Gipson (third-team).
“There are very few student athletes who have the opportunity to be named All-American and what an honor it is for these three to be added to that elite list. These three young ladies all had amazing seasons and each brought something unique and special to our program. I am so proud of them and excited to see their continued success in the future,” says head coach Janae Shirley.
Courtney White
White gains her seventh award this season after being the ASC Newcomer of the Year, All-ASC first-team, ASC All-Tournament, Marshall, Regional All-Tournament, NFCA All-Region first-team, and on the NFCA Top 25 Players list. She batted .431 starting all 45 games leading the team with 66 hits and recording 10 doubles, two home runs, and 25 RBI with 17 stolen bases. In 20 games, she had two or more hits with three hits in a give five times. She is the ninth player in program history to be named to the NFCA All-American first-team.
Tristen Maddox
Maddox earns her fourth award of the year after making the All-ASC first-team, NFCA All-Region second-team, and being voted a NFCA Top 25 player. She batted .377 in 45 games started with 58 hits, 16 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, and 36 RBI leading the team with 19 steals. She posted two or more hits in 18 games going 4-for-4 vs. the University of the Ozarks (Feb. 18) for a career-high. Against Belhaven University on Feb. 11, she collected a career-high four RBI. For her career, she is now a two-time All-ASC selection earning first and third team awards, a one-time ASC Hitter of the Week, and made the 2021 NCAA Marshall, Texas Regional All-Tournament team. She is the seventh player to be named to the NFCA All-American second-team for ETBU.
Delanie Loya
Loya has now earned four awards this season in NFCA All-Region first-team, All-ASC first-team, and made the ASC All-Tournament team. She finished batting .346 starting 44 games recording 10 doubles, one triple, seven home runs for team leading 46 RBI. In 12 games, she had two or more hits with three hits in three different games. Her career-high of four RBI was met twice in the season vs. Hardin-Simmons (Feb. 21) and Howard Payne (Feb. 27). She is the sixth freshman at ETBU to be named an All-American in her first year and the ninth player as a third-team selection.