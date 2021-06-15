As another season ends for the ETBU softball team, the Tigers have earned a top 10 final ranking from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association at No.10. This will mark 107 straight weeks that they have been nationally ranked.
ETBU finished with 127 points in total and was just 17 points from Rochester and Tufts for a tie for eighth place. National champion Virginia Wesleyan and national runner-up Texas Lutheran were the top two finishers while previously number one DePauw claimed third. The College of New Jersey (4th) and Birmingham-Southern (5th) rounded out the top five while fellow American Southwest School Belhaven ended the year 19th.
The ASC Tournament Champions, ETBU went 33-7 hosting the NCAA Division III Marshall, Texas Regional Tournament finishing as runners-up.