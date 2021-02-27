ETBU Sports Information
The No. 1 ranked East Texas Baptist University softball team opened the 2021 season sweeping Concordia University Texas, 4-1, and 8-3. ETBU starts off the season 2-0 and now has a 17-game winning streak.
In game one, ETBU put up a four-run fifth inning to take the first game, 4-1. Corley Carpenter had two hits while Hannah Garcia hit the first home run of the year. Lorena Ramirez, Tristen Maddox, and Jeanette Galvan would also drive in a RBI. Preslye Cox went the distance allowing one run on two hits while striking out nine batters. Erica Riley drove in the lone run for CTX while Bailey Tisdale (5.2 IP, three runs, nine hits, two K’s.)
Game two would put ETBU in the win column by the final of 8-3. Sydney Shea was one of four Tigers with two hits recording two doubles while she and Daniella Solis recorded three RBI each. Tristen Maddox came up with two RBI, including a triple. Ashley Croft (five hits, two runs, four K’s) started for ETBU going three innings while Murin Musicant (one run, two hits, one K) earned the win in four relief innings.
Game 1
ETBU and CTX were scoreless in the first two innings leaving runners on base in the second inning. ETBU would put two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the third inning but two pop-ups ended any threat of scoring. The Tornadoes would strike in the top of the fourth with a RBI single following a leadoff walk and stolen base.
ETBU loaded the bases in the fourth only to come up empty. In the bottom of the fifth inning, ETBU would grab the lead with four runs as Garcia homered to knot the score at one. After a bases loaded walk to Lorena Ramirez gave ETBU a 2-1 lead, Maddox singled in pinch runner Alison Damiani making it, 3-1. Galvan would get her RBI on a bases loaded walk to end ETBU’s inning up, 4-1. Cox would then hold CTX down for the sixth and seventh innings to finish the game.
GAME 2
The Tornadoes would get on the board early in the first inning with a run scored on an error. ETBU answered back in the second inning with a RBI double from Shea scoring Maddox. Loading the bases with nobody out in the third inning, CTX would go ahead with a bases-loaded walk before Croft retired the next three hitters to prevent any more damage. Once again, Shea would come up with a double to drive in two runs for a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third.
After CTX led off the fourth with a leadoff walk, Musicant would come into the circle in relief of Croft to in the fourth inning and secure a double play from Alison Carrion to keep the lead at one. ETBU tacked on three runs in the bottom of the fourth as Solis, Carpenter, and Maddox would drive in a RBI for a 6-2 edge. The fifth inning would see Musicant get out of trouble with a double-play from Nikki Gil. Solis would add a RBI double in the fifth inning for a five-run lead, 7-2. Each team would add a run in the sixth with Maddox hitting a RBI sacrifice fly before the Tigers finished off the sweep, 8-3.