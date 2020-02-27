ETBU Sports Information
After starting the season ranked No. 13 nationally, the East Texas Baptist University softball team’s 7-0 start has jumped nine spots to No. 4 in the the second poll from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
This is the 91st straight week ETBU has been ranked in the nation’s top 25.
Receiving 176 points in total, ETBU finished eight points behind Linfield College (184) for third and are eight points ahead of fifth-ranked Illinois Wesleyan. Defending national champion Texas Lutheran University, who tallied 200 points, is the number one team in the nation.
Fellow American Southwest Conference member the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor moved up seven spots from 22 to 15 as they received 85 points.
ETBU is fresh off a sweep over Howard Payne University to begin ASC play at 3-0. They will host Sul Ross State University beginning with a Friday doubleheader at 5 p.m. while Saturday’s game will start at noon.
SOLIS HONORED
Named the NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) National Hitter of the Week, East Texas Baptist University softball player Daniella Solis earned her second award this week for her play against Howard Payne University.
This is the first NFCA Hitter of the Week award this year for Solis and her third award overall.
Solis batted .600 (six-for-10) driving in seven RBI with two doubles and three homers while scoring three runs and posting a 1.700 slugging percentage.
In the game two, 15-5 win, of the series, she tied an American Southwest Conference record shared by six other players with three home runs while driving in five RBI.
She also finished with two hits and two RBI in Game one’s victory, 12-0.
This marks Solis’ second national hitter of the week award after she was selected as the Fast Pitch News DIII Hitter of the Week last season.