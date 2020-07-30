ETBU Sports Information
RICHARDSON — East Texas Baptist has been recognized as the 2019-20 American Southwest Conference Sports Information Department of the Year as selected by the conference sports information directors. This is the second time in six years that ETBU has been recognized by the ASC as the “Sports Information Department of the Year.”
ETBU’s staff is led by Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Adam Ledyard, who has spent eight years in the role. He is assisted by Kenneth Cline, Mark Robinson and Stephen Featherston. Ledyard also won the award as a co-recipient in 2013-14.
“Congratulations to Adam Ledyard and his staff of Mark Robinson, Stephen Featherston, and Kenneth Cline, as well as the numerous student workers who consistently strive for excellence and go above and beyond for the ETBU Athletic Department,” Vice President for Student Engagement & Athletics Ryan Erwin said. “Adam and his staff are committed to excellence in the promotion of ETBU Athletics and all 22 of our athletic teams and over 600 student-athletes, and they could not be more deserving of this recognition. This award represents what we at ETBU already know about Adam and his staff and their dedication and commitment to not only East Texas Baptist University, but to the Tiger Athletic Department and our student-athletes. We are grateful for their hard work, dedication, long hours, and effort they put forward every day to help grow and promote the ETBU brand,”
The ETBU staff manages media activities for the 21 athletic programs. They utilize a mix of tools within the sports information operation to publicize the student-athletes and Athletics Department — online via GoETBUTigers.com and multiple social media channels, live stream game presentations, and statistical and historical services.
“Receiving this award is quite an honor and I am truly humbled as this is a team award,” said Ledyard.
“God’s grace is good and HE has given me the talents to use in communications and I am thankful every day for that and what HE is doing in my life.
“I have been blessed by the support of Ryan Erwin and Dr. J. Blair Blackburn to promote ETBU athletics in creative ways. They have allowed me to hire great staff in Kenneth Cline, Mark T. Robinson, and Stephen Featherston along with a strong student worker staff for game days.
“I also want to thank my family and my wife Thea for supporting me in this profession. Without her, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do. It truly is an honor to receive this award.”
Ledyard has spent eight years at ETBU and helped build the athletic communications department to one of the best in NCAA Division III.
The ETBU social media network is the top in Texas for NCAA Division III and has the largest Twitter network combined for all their accounts.
The Twitter accounts for baseball, softball, and men’s basketball all of the top accounts in NCAA Division III while football, volleyball, women’s basketball, and women’s soccer are all in the top five.
This past spring, ETBU had the No. 1 play of the night on ESPN’s Sportcenter on Saturday, Feb. 1, which also was the No. 2 play of the week. The athletic communications department also was given CoSIDA District 6 top schedule poster award winning the top two spots.
The 2019-20 year marks the 12th time the ASC Sports Information Department of the Year award has been presented since being instituted for the 2008-09 academic year.