Women
JACKSON, Miss. – Holding Belhaven University to just two points in the first quarter, No. 22 ETBU ran away with an 81-47 win in American Southwest Conference play.
ETBU is now 16-4 overall and 12-3 in the ASC.
Four players finished in double figures as Jade Goynes had 15 points and six rebounds. Brooke Webster added 12 points while both Hanna Hudson and Chloe Rogers posted 10 points. Mallory Stephens put in nine points and eight rebounds while Haley Fieseler had nine points. Ladedra Bryant led Belhaven with 11 points.
The first quarter set the tone of the game as ETBU had its best quarter of the year, scoring 25 points and only allowing two points. BU took just nine shots making its only shot just three minutes into the game, cutting ETBU’s lead to two, 4-2. ETBU answered with 21 straight points for the 25-2 lead. Goynes had nine of the 25 points in the quarter as Fieseler scored the final five points in 33 seconds on a three-pointer and layup.
It was not until the 4:34 mark that BU scored in double figures as it trailed, 30-10. Fieseler once again finished off the half with two free throws with 58 seconds left for the 37-16 halftime lead.
ETBU scored 27 points in the third quarter allowing 18 to BU but kept its distance. Rogers gave ETBU a 28-point lead, 48-20, with 6:25 to go on a three-pointer. After BU came within 22, 51-29, Webster made it a 31-point game, 60-29, on a 9-0 run with a layup. Grace Stephens made two free throws with 49 seconds left for a 30-point lead at the end of the quarter, 64-34.
The lead stayed in the 30-plus range in the fourth quarter. Goynes made it 68-35, with a layup at the 8:40-mark. Rogers gave ETBU its largest lead of 36 points, 81-45, with 26 seconds left as BU hit one last shot to make the final, 81-47.
ETBU will host the University of the Ozarks on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in its final regular season home game of the year. The men will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Men
JACKSON, Miss. – Three players scoring in double figures and a strong inside game gave ETBU a 69-61 win over Belhaven University in American Southwest Conference play.
ETBU is now 12-10 and 10-7 in the ASC.
Aaron Gregg led the team with 19 points and eight assists. Kevin Charles added 16 points and seven rebounds while Jayden Williams posted 13 points and four assists. Luke Couch led Belhaven with 19 points.
ETBU finished shooting 49 percent from the floor and 55 percent from three-point land with 66 percent from the line. BU shot 47 percent overall, 35 percent from the arc, and 66 percent from the free throw line. ETBU won the rebound battle, 27-21, forcing 16 turnovers.
Belhaven led most of the first half with a 31-29 at the half. ETBU took a 5-0 lead on a three-pointer from Williams and a layup from Chris Haynes. BU answered with a 13-2 run over four minutes for a 13-7 lead at the 14:04 mark. BU improved its lead to eight, twice, with the last one at 6:13, 24-16. ETBU answered with a 13-0 run in the next four minutes for a five-point lead, 29-24. Charles gave ETBU the five-point lead on a layup. BU responded holding ETBU to no points in the final two minutes with a 7-0 run and a two-point halftime lead, 31-29.
The Blazers made a bucket a minute into the second half for a four-point lead, 33-29. By the 13:50 mark, over five minutes, ETBU had an 11-4 run to retake the lead, 40-37 on a Williams’ layup. By the 11:39 mark, Williams nailed a three-pointer for a seven-point lead, 45-38. Belhaven cut the lead to one, 47-46 (9:34), on a 8-2 run but ETBU built the lead back to eight, 56-48, with 5:56 left. The 6-2 run ended with another Williams’ three-pointer. Charles finally gave ETBU a double-digit lead, 62-52, on a jumper with 3:46 to go in the game. BU did come within four points, 64-60, but Charles kept it at six points, 66-60, with 1:01 left. A BU free throw brought them within five as 46 seconds remained but ETBU hit three-of-four from the line for the 69-61 win.