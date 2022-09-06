For the fourth match in a row, East Texas Baptist University recorded a sweep to move to 5-0 on the year.
ETBU held off Concordia University Texas, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23, to start off the American Southwest Conference at 1-0.
ETBU hit .308 overall with 41 kills as CTX only hit .196. Avery Reid led the team with 17 kills while Graycee Mosley had 16 kills. Reid hit a whooping .773 with 17 kills on 22 attempts and no errors. Lillie Hill had 13 digs while Lexi Moody posted 20 assists and McKenzie Mansell 12 assists.
CTX came out strong in the first set zooming out to a 12-8 lead. They continued to keep their lead at three, 17-14, but ETBU went on a 6-0 run to take the lead, 20-17. Reid had five kills in the run with a service ace by Hill. Kristin Kruger gave ETBU a 24-18 lead and then Hannah Perry sealed the 25-19 win with a kill.
Once again, CTX took an early lead, 8-3, in set two. ETBU responded with a 7-1 run for a one-point lead, 10-9. Reid added two kills while Alexis Mack, Madi Chandler, and a Mosley service ace brought points. The set was tied at 15 when ETBU reeled off six straight points with two kills by Mosley in the run making it 21-15. Reid then ended the set on a kill for the 25-17 win.
Set three came down to the wire, 25-23, as CTX fought all the way to the end. Neither team had more than a two-point lead in the set. With the set tied at 23, Mosley had a kill for the 24th point and then a CTX bad set ended the match as ETBU took their first ASC win of the year, 25-23.
ETBU will host No. 25 Mary Hardin-Baylor at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Ornelas Gym.