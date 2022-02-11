Women
In dominating fashion on Senior Night, No. 22 ETBU finished out its home schedule, thwarting the University of the Ozarks, 69-46.
ETBU is now 17-4 and 13-3 in the American Southwest Conference. On senior night, ETBU honored five players in Taylor Singleton, Kaia Williams, Hanna Hudson, Grace Stephens, Bridget Upton and one student assistant coach in Sydney Lassiter.
Jade Goynes led ETBU with 14 points with three steals. Upton followed with 13 points while Singleton added 10 points, five steals, and six rebounds. Brooke Webster grabbed seven rebounds. Ganae Gaines had 12 points for Ozarks.
Leading from start to finish, the first quarter was the toughest for ETBU. Ozarks trailed by only eight points, 19-11, headed into the second quarter. In the first three minutes of the game, ETBU took a 6-0 lead on points from Grace Stephens, Goynes, and Williams. Ozarks’ first made basket was a three-pointer to come within three, 6-3, at the 6:26-mark. The Ozarks cut ETBU’s lead to two, 10-8, with 3:34 left but ETBU finished on a 9-3 run for the eight-point lead.
ETBU ran away with the game in the second quarter scoring 30 points. Ozarks was still within 10 points, 28-18, with 6:46 to go. In the next four minutes, ETBU went on a 12-1 run for a 21-point lead, 40-19, ending on a Goynes fast-break layup. Webster made it a 25-point game on a jumper with 58 seconds left, 46-21, and then Williams nailed a three-pointer with 10 seconds left for a 49-24 lead at the half.
The offense slowed down in the third quarter but ETBU kept its distance. Mollie Dittmar put ETBU up by 28, 53-25 (8:13), on a layup for the largest lead of the game. Ozarks didn’t hit a shot from the floor until the 6:22 mark as they trailed, 53-28. Mallory Stephens extended ETBU’s lead to 30 points, 61-31, on a layup with 2:02 left in the quarter. To end the quarter, Webster went one-of-two from the line for a 30-point lead, 64-34.
Ozarks had their best quarter of the night scoring 12 points in the fourth. The first shot of the quarter wasn’t made until the 5:34 mark by Ozarks as they cut the lead to 26, 64-38. ETBU had a lead of 27 in the quarter 69-42, on a shot by Emma Stlelzer and ended the game with a 23-point win, 69-46.
ETBU will next play on Thursday, Feb. 17, against Concordia University Texas in Austin at 5:30 p.m. ETBU won the first meeting of the year, 61-37, on January 15 in Marshall. Since 2017, ETBU is 4-0 vs. CTX but lost six straight to the Tornados from 2008 to 2013.
Men
Only up by four points just 10 seconds into the second half, ETBU went on a 16-4 run leading to the 82-55 win over Belhaven University. ETBU is now 13-10 and 11-7 in the American Southwest Conference.
Jayden Williams had a career night with 23 points making five three-pointers shooting 7-of-11 from the floor. Both Darry Moore and Chris Haynes had 19 points while Aaron Gregg put together a double-double with 10 rebounds and a career-high 14 assists. Grayson Nix had 27 points for Ozarks.
Opening the first five minutes of the game with a 13-point lead, ETBU looked to take command early. Jaden Conner hit a three-pointer at the 14:25 mark for the 13-point advantage. Ozarks responded with a 22-4 run over six minutes to take a six-point lead, 26-21 (8:14). In the next six and half minutes, ETBU had a 15-2 run to retake the lead by eight, 36-28 (1:46). Kevin Charles finished off the run with a layup and giving the momentum back to ETBU. Williams then hit a buzzer beater at the half for a six-point lead, 39-33.
ETBU shot 59% in the second half as they ran away with the game. They opened the first eight minutes of half on a 22-8 run for a 20-point lead, 61-41, on two Charles free throws. At one point in the run, they held Ozarks to no buckets for two minutes scoring seven points to push their lead to 15 points, 52-37. At the 7:57 mark, Moore had a fast break dunk making it 68-45 for the largest lead of the game (23 points). ETBU kept their distance the remainder of the game and held Ozarks to no buckets the last five minutes of the game as they made just four free throws. Williams two made free throws in the final 30 seconds gave ETBU the largest lead and final score of 82-57 (27 points).
ETBU will head to central Texas to face Concordia University Texas on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m. ETBU has won the last seven meetings vs. CTX and took a 92-84 win on January 15 in Marshall. CTX last defeated ETBU in 2016, 101-90, in OT in Marshall.