It was an emotional day at Taylor Field as No. 7 East Texas Baptist University celebrated Military Day along with a coaching milestone for Associate Head Coach Bill Galloway.
ETBU swept the American Southwest Conference series, 3-1, over McMurry University. ETBU improved to 18-5 and 12-3 in the ASC.
ETBU honored service members to start the final game of the series for Military Day. After the game, ETBU recognized Galloway for his 1,000th career win in collegiate softball.
Galloway is in two softball Halls of Fame and was the head coach at Texas A&M and Louisiana Tech. He was on the coaching staff of ETBU’s 2010 National Championship team, too.
Kathryn Reed earned her seventh win of the year recording 11 strikeouts and allowing just two hits. Mary Frances Ellis led the team with two hits and Delanie Loya posted a home run for two RBI. Tristen Maddox, Courtney White, Marin Musicant, and Lorena Ramirez all had one hit.
The first two innings is all that ETBU needed for scoring putting up all three runs in that time. Loya started it off with a two-run home run to left center field as Maddox scored. Maddox then singled in Ellis in the second inning for the 3-0 lead. McM received their only run in the sixth inning when they broke up the no-hit bid from Reed.
Reed retired the first seven batters of the game and had a no-hitter through five innings. She retired the side in the first, second, fourth, and seventh innings.
ETBU will travel to Alpine for a three-game ASC series Friday and Saturday vs. Sul Ross State.