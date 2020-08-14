Editor’s Note: This is the final installment in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at ETBU during the 2019-20 school year.
No. 1
The time has come to reveal the No. 1 moment from the 2019-20 ETBU athletic season and it belongs to the Tiger bass fishing team.
It won its first and the inaugural Southern Conference championship in just the fourth season of the program.
Taking home the conference championship with 1,752 points, the team earned the title as the School of the Year for the Southern Conference.
Its second-place finish on the Arkansas River on Sept. 21 sealed the championship as Mason Beatty and Jacob Keith reeled in seven fish for a total of 12 pounds and seven ounces.
Brett Clark and Cody Ross placed 30th, which solidified the championship.
In addition, ETBU finished the season in the YETI FLW Top 10 in eighth place with 2,257 points.
It finished less than 100 points from being the top program and were 23 points from being ranked in the top five.
The 2020-21 squad will have big shoes to fill as the 2019-20 season included eight seniors.