ETBU Sports Information
Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at ETBU during the 2019-20 school year.
No. 6
Finishing off his career with the ETBU men’s basketball team, senior Robby Dooley scored a season-high 32 points against the Panthers, coming up just one point shy of his career-high of 33 points, which he scored as a junior at home against the Ozarks.
He made all but one shot (12-of-13) from the field and was 7-of-8 in free throws. He also added four steals and one block. He netted 22 of his points in the second half, igniting a comeback victory, 113-99, over Louisiana College.
The performance contributed to Dooley winning the American Southwest Conference East Player of the Week award.
For the season, he finished as ETBU’s scoring leader with 444 points and was second in rebounds (167), assists (61), steals (52), and blocks (12).
For the second time in his career, the Bossier City native was named both to the All-ASC East Division first team, ASC All-Defensive Team and All-ASC Tournament Team. He led ETBU to a 21-7 overall record and an appearance in the ASC Tournament championship game.