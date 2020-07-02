ETBU SPORTS INFORMATION
■ Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at East Texas Baptist University during the 2019-20 school year.
No. 7
The story of the game was Blake Corbin, who pitched a complete game-shutout, allowing three hits while striking out a career-high 13 batters on 122 pitches in a 1-0 win over Concordia.
This performance gave him his first-ever American Southwest Conference Pitcher of the Week honor.
After just one hit through four innings, ETBU got its only offense in the bottom of the fifth inning when leadoff hitter Ford Spigener homered to left field for the 1-0 lead.
Corbin took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before surrendering a one-out double, in which he overcame and retired the next two hitters.
He then faced and escaped trouble in the eighth inning before finishing the game with three outs in the ninth inning.
ETBU’s season came to an early end due to the COVD-19 pandemic. The Tigers played their final game on March 7 when they fell to Concordia in a 6-3 final.
They were slated to travel to Belton to take on Mary Hardin-Baylor but that contest was the first to be canceled.
When ETBU’s baseball season came to an end, the Tigers had an overall record of 3-14 and an American Southwest Conference record of 3-6.