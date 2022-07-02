Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.
Landing at the No.7 individual moment is Chris Haynes of the men’s basketball team for surpassing 1,000 career points this season in his senior year.
Haynes become the 20th ETBU player to surpass 1,000 points in program history and finished his career with 1,223 points. With 39 seconds left in the first half, he recorded his first points of the game to hit that 1,000-point mark. He finished with six points for 1,004 points at that point in the season. Robby Dooley was the last player in the 2019-20 season to score 1,000 points while Dylan Augustine did it in the 2016-17 season.
Haynes was an All-ASC Honorable Mention selection helping ETBU to a 14-12 season qualifying for the ASC Tournament.
No. 7 Team Moment: Men’s basketball upsets No. 17 UMHB
The men’s basketball upset No.17 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, handing it its first American Southwest Conference loss of the year.
With a two-game win streak on the line, ETBU carried that momentum into the January 13 game vs. UMHB. In their lowest turnover game of the year, Charlie Cochran posted 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting off the bench while Chris Haynes also contributed with 14 points, six rebounds, and two blocks. ETBU tied its season best in three pointers going 10-of-19.
In the first half, ETBU hit seven three-pointers shooting, 63 percent from beyond the arc as they had a three-point advantage at the half, 40-37. The game didn’t start out that way as UMHB had a nine-point lead, 14-5, at the 13:47 mark. UMHB had a five-point lead, 23-18 (9:49), when ETBU went on a 18-8 run over six minutes for a five-point lead, 36-31. Cochran converted a four-point play for the five-point lead after Jayden Williams put the Tigers up, 32-31, with a three-pointer with 3:50 left. UMHB scored on a fast break with 16 seconds left to bring ETBU’s lead down to three at the half.
UMHB came out strong in the second half taking a four-point lead, 48-44, in the first five minutes on an 11-4 run. The Cru made it a five-point lead, 54-49, with 12:13 left in the game. In just three minutes, ETBU tied the game at 58 on a 9-4 run. After that tie, ETBU had a 16-7 run for an eight-point lead, 74-65, in five minutes. Haynes gave ETBU that lead with a layup inside and had six of the 15 points in the run. Overall in a seven-minute period, ETBU had a 19-9 run for their largest lead of 10 points, 77-67, with 2:14 left in the game on another Haynes lay-up. UMHB cut the lead to five, 77-72, with 1:17 left but that is as close as it got as ETBU went four-of-six from the free throw line for the nine-point win, 81-72.
ETBU qualified as the 5th seed in the ASC Conference Tournament and finish with a 14-12 record.