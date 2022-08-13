Editor’s Note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.
Individual: Miller Becomes Track’s 1st NCAA All-American
Rounding out the Top Individual Moment for of the ETBU 2021-2022 athletic year is track and field student-athlete Rangel Miller. He became ETBU’s first All-American for the track program in May.
Miller qualified for the 400 meter finals at the 2022 NCAA Division III National Championship with an ASC and personal best 47.24. Placing in seventh in prelims with a time of 47.38, he made ETBU history by becoming the first track athlete to race on the final championship day. With a 47.84, he finished in eighth, becoming the first All-American for the program.
He was also All-ASC First Team and USTFCCCA All-Region.
Team: ETBU Wins the MLF National Championship
A national championship helps put the ETBU bass fishing program at the No. 1 spot. Fishing duo of Cason Ragsdale and Kaden Proffitt won the Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI National Championship. The duo led wire-to-wire to claim the championship.
Heading into the final day of competition, Ragsdale and Proffitt had a one-ounce lead which they kept from the previous day at 29 pounds 7 ounces. With conditions being rough, Ragsdale and Proffitt found a way to reach the five-fish limit weighing in at 14 pounds and 1 ounce to win the championship.
As the final team to weigh-in, Ragsdale and Proffitt needed 10 pounds, 12 ounces to be crowned the national champion. As they handed the five-fish limit over with a total of 14 pounds, one ounce to take the championship by more than three pounds from King University’s Donavan Carson and Landon Lawson.
Both days for Ragsdale and Proffitt resulted in finishing in first place by an ounce each day. On day one, they posted a 17-pound, nine-ounce (five fish) weight coming in just ahead of Kentucky Christian. Then day two brought 29-pound, seven-ounce weigh-in with an ounce lead over Stephen F. Austin that set up the stage for the final day weigh-in and championship.
Jacob Keith and Cannon Bird placed seventh with 32 pounds, two ounces, helping ETBU be the only school to have two boats finish in the top 10.
This championship comes in only the fifth year for the program as it was also named the 2022 Collegiate Bass Trail of Texas “School of the Year”. The program has qualified several boats over the past four years for the MLF National Championships. In 2019, ETBU won the MLF Southern Conference and the following season were the “Team of the Year.” The 2021 season brought a MLF Open Championship along with the Bassmaster College Classic Championship leading up to the 2022 MLF National Championship.