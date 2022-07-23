Individual Moment — Tigers win individual championships
Generating one of the best seasons in program history, the ETBU men’s and women’s track and field program secure the No. 4 spot on the 2021-2022 individual moments list. ETBU won six combined individual championships with four on the men’s side and two for the women.
Rangel Miller and Brandon Powell both won individual championships along with the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter-relay teams. For the women, Chisom Bright-Osigwe earned top spots in 100-meter and 200-meter dash.
Miller then won the 400-meter dash by just 0.03 seconds over McMurry’s Jayden Sloan for the championship. Powell rounded out the championships by clearing 6’7” in the high jump becoming just the second person in program history to win that event behind Cody Blankenship (2014-16).
ETBU made its name known in the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter-relays. The team of Malik Cooper, Powell, Caster Brandon, and Detaveon Lewis recorded the fifth fastest time, ever, in NCAA Division III breaking the ASC record in the 4x100-meter-relay at 40.29. They were over 0.23 seconds faster than McMurry. The 4x400-meter-relay, made up of TraMikal Davis, Powell, Miller, and Lewis set a new ASC record with a time of 3:15.80 over two seconds ahead of second place.
Bright-Osigwe ran a personal best 11.91 in the 100-meter dash finishing 0.35 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. That put her in the top 20 in the nation. She followed that with a 24.54 in the 200-meter dash coming in 0.66 seconds ahead of her competitor.
For the men, Brandon, Cooper, Davis, Lewis, Miller, and Powell were all named All-ASC first-team. ETBU participated in four events at the NCAA Division III National Championships with these student-athletes in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, and 4x100-meter relay. Miller finished eighth in the 400-meter dash become ETBU’s first-ever Track All-American.
Bright-Osigwe earned All-ASC first-team and participated at the NCAA National Championships in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. She was the program’s first-ever female to run in two events at the national level.
Team Moment – Hockey goes 4-0 in Big Mountain Classic
Outscoring its opponents 22-14 over the four days, ETBU took on two teams that ended up being in the final top 20 rankings for the ACHA West Division. Filip Söderström led the Tigers, scoring 8 points over the four-game span. A key moment for the Tigers was their shootout win over Weber State, scored by Avery Cook with a “Kucherov” move.
ETBU earned wins over Denver (5-2), Northern Arizona (6-4), Weber State (5-4, shootout), and Colorado (6-4). It continued its win streak to 17 games as it improved to 22-3
ETBU finished 25-4 overall and play in the ACHA Regional Playoffs. They finished as the TCHC regular season champions going undefeated.