Landing at the No. 5 individual spot is Hannah Kelley who led the softball team to a win over eventual national runner-up Trine University who was No. 16 at the time.
Kelley earned the number five moment for her performance against Trine University. In extra innings, Kelley collected her fourth win of the year and tied her career high of 11 strikeouts. She pitched six scoreless innings before Trine tied the game in the top of the seventh inning.
Starting the game retiring the first six batters with two strikeouts, she pitched her way out of a jam in the third inning with a runner on third base, ending it with the fourth strike out of the game. A strikeout in both the fourth and fifth innings kept ETBU ahead. The Tigers had scored a run in the third and fourth innings for a 2-0 lead through the fifth inning.
It was a one-two-three inning in the sixth, adding another strikeout before Trine tied the game with two runs in the seventh. Kelley struck out the final batter of the inning with the go-ahead run on second base. In extra innings and playing with the international tie breaker on second base, she didn’t allow the advancing runner past third base, recording a strikeout and pop out after Trine had a sacrifice bunt to start the inning.
Kelley recorded two strikeouts in the top of the ninth inning. The final strikeout ended the inning as the runner was on third base. ETBU then won the game in the bottom of the ninth inning with two straight singles as Denver Starkes came in for the winning run on Tristen Maddox’s hit.
Kelley earned All-ASC Second Team honors, helping ETBU into the NCAA Division III National Tournament.
ETBU finished their season hosting the NCAA Division III Marshal, Texas Regional Tournament making their 15th NCAA Tournament Appearance and won 33 games.