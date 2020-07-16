A strong ETBU defense held the Comets to 33.3 percent from the field and that propelled the Tigers to the 59-45 win.
Senior Westin Riddick was the top scorer with 15 points on five three-pointers while both junior Christopher Haynes (14 points) and senior Robby Dooley (11 points) tallied double-figures.
Ignited by a 10-0 start, the Tigers dominated defensively as they held the Comets to just six field goals for a 26.1-field-goal percentage in the first half.
After leading 27-16 at the break, ETBU continued its momentum, building a 46-28 lead with 9:44 left to play.
Despite a 12-2 rally from UTD to cut the lead down to eight points, ETBU put the game out of reach to advance to the ASC Championship game for the second time in three years.
The Tigers came up short of the championship in their next game where they fell to LeTourneau in an 82-79 loss.
ETBU ended its season with an overall record of 21-7 and 12-4 against American Southwest Conference opponents.