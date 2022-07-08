Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.
Landing at the No. 6 spot on the countdown are Alek Child of the ETBU football team and the bass fishing program.
Individual Moment: Child rushes for three touchdowns
Alek Child’s performance at Sull Ross State lands him at No. 6 for individual moments. Child rushed for three touchdowns to help lead the Tigers to the win.
Coming off the bench to lead the team on offense, Child became the lead quarterback on the fifth series of the game after an injury to the starting quarterback. With the ball on the ETBU 49-yard line with 2:30 left in the first quarter, he drove the team down the field scoring on a 16-yard run with 21 seconds left in the quarter for a 14-7 lead. He then rushed in from four yards out in the second quarter with 13:34 left making it, 21-7. With the game tied at 21, he drove ETBU 75 yards in almost seven minutes to score the go-ahead touchdown on a one-yard run for the 28-21 lead with 1:33 left in the third quarter. His game management in the fourth quarter led ETBU on a 10-play, 35-yard drive ending in a 33-yard field goal for a 10-point lead, 31-21. After SRSU cut the lead to three, 31-28, with a touchdown and just under three minutes to play, Child rushed for 21 yards and helped run out the clock for the team’s fifth win of the year.
Child threw for 159 yards going 8-for-16, rushed for 71 yards and three touchdowns, and averaged 35 yards per punt with a 44-yard punt. He went on to be named All-ASC Third Team as a punter as ETBU finished 5-5 overall.
Team Moment: Tigers win Bassmasters Classic Champions
One of only 10 boats selected to participate in the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series Classic presented by Bass Pro Shops, the ETBU bass fishing team claims the No. 6 spot on the 2021-22 Top 10 Team Moments. The 2021-22 season was one of the finest for the Tiger bass fishing program as this moment was the first of many great successes for the season.
Sophomore Ethan Thurston and senior Ross kept the trophy in Texas by winning the event on Eagle Mountain Lake in Fort Worth. They took the championship with a four-fish bag weighing 16 pounds, 6 ounces. This was the third championship tournament won by the program from the 2020-2021 season but took place on June 13 to make the 2021-22 team moments.