With 144 points, including several first-place finishes, ETBU took home its first place as a team in the Graham Knowles Invitational hosted by LeTourneau University.

Mack Broussard started things off with a first-place finish in the 3,000-meter race with a time of 9:20.975. He also took second in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:13.34 and fourth place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.9.

Jalen Blanton recorded a five-feet-10-inch jump in the high jump while Kenneth Cavit took first place in both the discus and the shot-put. He finished with a 130’feet, 10-inch throw in the discus, while tossing 39 feet, 11 inches in the shot-put.

In total, ETBU finished with 19 top-five finishes in 21 events and no Tigers finished lower than sixth. ETBU competed in more meet before the season ended due to the COVID-10 at Mississippi College.

The first meet that was canceled due to the virus was slated to take place at Rhodes College in Memphis Tennessee.

Editor’s note: this is the second in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at ETBU during the 2019-20 school year.