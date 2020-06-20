With 144 points, including several first-place finishes, ETBU took home its first place as a team in the Graham Knowles Invitational hosted by LeTourneau University.
Mack Broussard started things off with a first-place finish in the 3,000-meter race with a time of 9:20.975. He also took second in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:13.34 and fourth place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.9.
Jalen Blanton recorded a five-feet-10-inch jump in the high jump while Kenneth Cavit took first place in both the discus and the shot-put. He finished with a 130’feet, 10-inch throw in the discus, while tossing 39 feet, 11 inches in the shot-put.
In total, ETBU finished with 19 top-five finishes in 21 events and no Tigers finished lower than sixth. ETBU competed in more meet before the season ended due to the COVID-10 at Mississippi College.
The first meet that was canceled due to the virus was slated to take place at Rhodes College in Memphis Tennessee.