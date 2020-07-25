ETBU Sports Information
Editor’s Note: This is the seventh in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at ETBU during the 2019-20 school year.
No. 4
Facing Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Solis tied the American Southwest Conference record for home runs in a single game with three.
Following a two-hit, two-RBI performance in Game 1 of a doubleheader against HPU, Solis was the offensive star in the second game. After a walk in her first trip to the plate, she put ETBU up, 3-2, in the third inning with her first home run of the game. As part of a seven-run fourth inning, she had her second home run driving in two RBI. Then, in the fifth inning, she collected her third home run, a two-run shot, which gave her five RBI for the game and a third straight inning in which she homered.
By hitting three homers in one game, she tied an American Southwest Conference record for most homers in a game along with six other players, including former ETBU player Lacey Lindsey. Solis finished the three-game series against HPU batting .600, driving in seven RBI, scoring three runs, and producing a 1.700 slugging percentage. This performance garnered her both ASC and NFCA Hitters of the Week award.
ETBU’s season came to an end after 15 games as Solis finished leading the team with a .469 batting average, 23 hits, six home runs, and 20 RBI. ETBU was given the No. 1 ranking in the final NFCA National Poll which is only the second time in program history that the team has finished the season ranked No. 1.